X!

Meteorologist: Deep freeze set to last through whole of February

News
The deep freeze is such that sometimes it's difficult to see where the sea starts and the land ends.
The deep freeze is such that sometimes it's difficult to see where the sea starts and the land ends. Source: ERR
News

Estonia's coldest winter in around 25 years is set to last through month's end, bringing a chillier-than-usual Independence Day on February 24.

A stable high-pressure system, currently keeping the region's weather cold, has not been seen in winter for the past decade. This is the winter counterpart to the days of blazing hot sunshine in summer, as a high often blocks any approaching lows and the rain they can bring. However, while there has been plenty of sunshine in recent days, temperatures have been low, and bodies of water are freezing over quickly.

"Winter will continue for now, very likely throughout the whole of February. The end of the month is uncertain — we may see a thaw then, for the first time in a long while," Environment Agency meteorologist Kertu Sild.

The high pressure zone responsible for the cold weather in the region. Source: ERR

While sea ice has formed up and has already wreaked havoc with ferries to Estonia's islands, there is more to come, Sild added. "There is already ice in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland and it is slowly moving toward Tallinn. Since the Väinameri is fairly shallow on the western side, ice always forms there first. You still shouldn't venture too far out onto the open sea, but yes, the ice is thickening day by day."

The fact that seawater, as well as freshwater bodies, has already frozen in places shows how bitter the winter has been. Those out hiking have taken advantage of the freeze too – for instance you can currently walk from the tip of Rohuneeme, just east of Tallinn, to the island of Aegna. This is a 10-kilometer round-trip, but requires wrapping up warm as it exposed and windy.

The conditions have proved a boon for outdoor gear retailers too. "People are buying more warm underwear, merino wool base layers, socks and thermal pads. And what we're seeing right now is that warm boots are being requested," said Pavel Mironov, brand representative at retailer Matkamaailm.

The sea ice has frozen to the extent that walking from the mainland to the island of Aegna, near Tallinn, is possible. Source: ERR

Particularly, city slickers and those not normally out and about in the great outdoors are noticeable as customers: Serious hikers tend already to have all the gear, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

One sector not enjoying the cold much is construction. Not only is toiling in the cold not much fun for workers, the cold conditions consume more resources, not least because of slower progress – a job which would take four weeks is currently taking about five weeks, the companies say. Various works currently take about a week longer per month.

Risto Sappinen, head of the concrete works department at construction firm Merko, told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "The cold weather is making life a bit more difficult for us all. The snow has to be cleared, the ice thawed, and the temperature of the concrete has to be maintained at above zero after pouring, which brings a lot more physical work. On top of that, documentation has to be completed — all the temperatures must be logged, which means more paperwork."

The cold weather does not mean construction work takes a break. Source: ERR

About the only bright spot is the coldest conditions have come in late winter. "It's already February, March is coming soon, so we'll manage," Sappinen added.
2026 in Estonia began with a much colder, drier, and sunnier January than usual, as average temperatures ran nearly 5C below the long-term norm. The coldest reading came on January 6 in Jõgeva at -26.8C. While this has been the coldest winter in quarter of a century, it has been also one of the sunniest in over 60 years.

Estonia's northern neighbor has it much worse: Temperatures of below -42C have been seen in Lapland, Yle reported.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming.

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Veronika Uibo.

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:11

Ministry to use Danske Bank fine money to overhaul anti-corruption law

10:35

Margus Tsahkna: Peace requires strength, unity and thoughtful action

10:05

Prosecution against plan to hand weapons permit exam over to private sector

09:47

Estonia's islands battle 'worse ice conditions in 10 years' amid ferry stoppages Updated

09:31

Meteorologist: Deep freeze set to last through whole of February

09:13

Alexander Lott: Let us add Väinameri ice roads to UNESCO heritage list

08:31

No consensus on how to compensate families for €600 monthly cost of raising a child

08:23

Over 1,000 violations of banned symbols law logged in 4 years

08:10

Gallery: Tallinn freezes in one of the coldest winters for 25 years

02.02

Half additional money earned after tax changes will go on day-to-day expenses

be prepared!

Most Read articles

31.01

Estonia weighs possible eastern border closure after Russia crossing

02.02

Spotify price hike forcing users in Estonia to search for alternatives

31.01

FBI controversial smartphone sting operation led to nearly 30 arrests in Estonia

02.02

Locals using unofficial ice roads in western Estonia

09:47

Estonia's islands battle 'worse ice conditions in 10 years' amid ferry stoppages Updated

08:10

Gallery: Tallinn freezes in one of the coldest winters for 25 years

02.02

President appoints US ambassador as Estonia's new top diplomat at NATO Updated

02.02

Half additional money earned after tax changes will go on day-to-day expenses

02.02

January in Estonia nearly 5 degrees colder than average

29.01

Baltic Sea ice covers 90,000 square kilometers

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo