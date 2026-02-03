Gallery: Tallinn freezes in one of the coldest winters for 25 years

This winter has been one of the coldest in Estonia for many years, with the air temperature measuring almost 5 degrees below average in January. ERR's photographer captured skiers enjoying the snow and walkers on the frozen sea ice in Tallinn at the weekend.

Data from the Environment Agency shows January 2026 was one of the coldest in the past 25 years.

The average air temperature in Estonia was -7.8 degrees Celsius compared to the norm of -3.1 degrees. The only January colder was in 2010, when the average air temperature was measured at -11.4 degrees, and just ahead of 2016 (-7.7 degrees).

The lowest air temperature was measured on January 6 in Jõgeva at -26.8 degrees. The warmest was on January 3 in Ruhnu, at +3.1 degrees.

The agency says the winter weather is expected to last well into February.

View the gallery below from January 30.

