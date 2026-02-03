X!

Gallery: Tallinn freezes in one of the coldest winters for 25 years

News
Temperatures have been below -10 degrees (c) for the majority of January 2026 and the cold weather is set to continue into February.
Temperatures have been below -10 degrees (c) for the majority of January 2026 and the cold weather is set to continue into February. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

This winter has been one of the coldest in Estonia for many years, with the air temperature measuring almost 5 degrees below average in January. ERR's photographer captured skiers enjoying the snow and walkers on the frozen sea ice in Tallinn at the weekend.

Data from the Environment Agency shows January 2026 was one of the coldest in the past 25 years.

The average air temperature in Estonia was -7.8 degrees Celsius compared to the norm of -3.1 degrees. The only January colder was in 2010, when the average air temperature was measured at -11.4 degrees, and just ahead of 2016 (-7.7 degrees).

The lowest air temperature was measured on January 6 in Jõgeva at -26.8 degrees. The warmest was on January 3 in Ruhnu, at +3.1 degrees.

The agency says the winter weather is expected to last well into February.

View the gallery below from January 30.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:11

Ministry to use Danske Bank fine money to overhaul anti-corruption law

10:35

Margus Tsahkna: Peace requires strength, unity and thoughtful action

10:05

Prosecution against plan to hand weapons permit exam over to private sector

09:47

Estonia's islands battle 'worse ice conditions in 10 years' amid ferry stoppages Updated

09:31

Meteorologist: Deep freeze set to last through whole of February

09:13

Alexander Lott: Let us add Väinameri ice roads to UNESCO heritage list

08:31

No consensus on how to compensate families for €600 monthly cost of raising a child

08:23

Over 1,000 violations of banned symbols law logged in 4 years

08:10

Gallery: Tallinn freezes in one of the coldest winters for 25 years

02.02

Half additional money earned after tax changes will go on day-to-day expenses

be prepared!

Most Read articles

31.01

Estonia weighs possible eastern border closure after Russia crossing

02.02

Spotify price hike forcing users in Estonia to search for alternatives

31.01

FBI controversial smartphone sting operation led to nearly 30 arrests in Estonia

02.02

Locals using unofficial ice roads in western Estonia

09:47

Estonia's islands battle 'worse ice conditions in 10 years' amid ferry stoppages Updated

08:10

Gallery: Tallinn freezes in one of the coldest winters for 25 years

02.02

President appoints US ambassador as Estonia's new top diplomat at NATO Updated

02.02

Half additional money earned after tax changes will go on day-to-day expenses

02.02

January in Estonia nearly 5 degrees colder than average

29.01

Baltic Sea ice covers 90,000 square kilometers

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo