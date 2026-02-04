Hiiumaa mayor: Local people are not feeling the crisis

Hiiumaa Municipal Mayor Hergo Tasuja said that although complicated winter water level conditions hamper movement to and from the island of Hiiumaa, local residents do not feel like they are in a crisis.

"You can get to Hiiumaa and leave Hiiumaa. You can do it via official channels—that is, by plane or by ship. And I know that locals have already been trying to go to Saaremaa on their own initiative across the ice. Today, the Transport Administration should receive price quotes to officially complete and open the ice road. We hope that will happen as soon as possible," Tasuja told the morning television show "Terevisioon".

At the same time, he said the water level situation is complicated.

"Compared to the first days of the year, the water level has dropped by about a meter. And for those who like records, they are surely closely watching the sea level this week, because we might see a new record for low water levels. There is also ice. Our concern is that the replacement vessel, Regula, is not coping well in these conditions," said Tasuja.

Mayor of Hiiumaa Hergo Tasuja on "Terevisioon" on February 3, 2026. Source: ETV

He said the current crisis arose because one large ferry is undergoing scheduled dry dock maintenance, and Regula was brought in as a replacement.

"Regula is not coping. Regula's trips have been removed from the schedule for today and tomorrow. Tiiu is running. In this kind of winter season, when there are fewer trips, Tiiu can cover the essential routes on its own. The issue is the weekend. On Friday and Sunday, there is more traffic than usual. Then Tiiu would need some support," the mayor said.

However, local residents do not feel like they have been greatly impacted by the problems.

"It's a nice winter day, crisp enough, the sun is shining. At the same time, everything is in the stores, movement to and from the mainland is possible, and so far, all people and goods have been transported. True, not everyone has been able to get on the exact ferry they planned, maybe they have had to cross the sea one or two trips later, but they've still gotten across," he told the show.

"The term 'crisis' has come into use here because movement is obstructed. And the crisis situation has made it possible for the Transport Administration to reallocate funds from another line and begin preparations for the ice road. Otherwise, we know that no funds had been planned in the budget for ice roads this year," Tasuja added.

As ice and water conditions continue to worsen on the ferry route between Hiiumaa and the mainland, the Transport Administration is preparing to open an ice road between Saaremaa and Hiiumaa.

