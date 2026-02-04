Transport Administration urges drivers to avoid unofficial ice roads

Drivers are being asked to carefully consider the risks of driving on unofficial ice roads in western Estonia between the mainland and islands as the areas are not properly monitored.

As the prolonged cold snap continues in Estonia, pushing temperatures to below -10 degrees (c) and lower, ice has formed on the sea between the island of Vormsi and the west coast.

While Estonia has a long history of opening official ice roads, the Transport Administration said it would not do so this year due to a lack of funding. The agency's job is to mark and monitor the tracks across the ice.

Over the weekend, drivers – at their own risk – started using the unofficial ice roads instead.

Hannes Vaidla, head of the Western Region of the Estonian Transport Administration, does not recommend driving on the roads between Vormsi and Rohuküla, or Noarootsi and Haapsalu.

Hannes Vaidla. Source: ETV

"I urge everyone to keep in mind that these ice areas are not sufficiently monitored, and I call on drivers to carefully consider whether taking that risk makes sense," said Vaidla.

"We never know what or who comes after you, who might cross next, how heavy their vehicle is, or what could happen to the ice at night or soon thereafter. Under no circumstances do I recommend going on ice roads that have not been officially opened," he told Tuesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera."

It takes considerable time to build an ice road because a contractor must be found through a public procurement process. Contracts must then be signed and an analysis undertaken before a track can be opened.

The road must then be maintained daily. Snow must be cleared, bridges built if necessary, and vehicle license plates recorded at both ends of the ice road to ensure that everyone who enters on one side exits on the other.

"If we see there is potential to build an ice road, maritime traffic in the Väinameri must be halted so that ships do not pass through that area," Vaidla explained.

He said the best solution for connecting the mainland and the islands would be for ferries to operate as planned and for there to be sufficient water in the sea.

"A bridge would be an even better option," he added. "The ship is number two. We do not have a bridge, we have ships and we use them."

Vaidla also acknowledged that ice roads are a political decision because money must be allocated for them in the budget. However, it is an investment that will definitely melt away and can cost hundreds of thousands of euros.

As conditions have become very bad between the island of Hiiumaa and the mainland, the Transport Administration said it is analysing whether a road can be built between the island and Saaremaa on the Tärkmaa–Triigi official route. A final decision on building it will depend on the results of the survey.

A car on the unofficial ice road between Rohuküla and the island of Vormsi Source: ETV

