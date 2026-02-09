X!

Estonia to open more ice roads as ferries continue to struggle

Ice road to the island of Vormsi.
Ice road to the island of Vormsi. Source: Johannes Tralla/ERR
Estonia will open official ice roads to the western islands of Kihnu and Vormsi this week, providing residents with a safer winter alternative to unstable ferry connections.

Construction of the ice roads is set to begin early this week and should be finished by the end of the week, Minister of Infrastructure Kuldar Leis (Reform) said Monday.

The agreement followed a Monday meeting between Leis, Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture Hendrik Terras (Eesti 200) and representatives from the western island municipalities of Saaremaa, Hiiumaa, Muhu, Vormsi, Kihnu and Ruhnu.

For small islands such as Kihnu, ferry connections can be unreliable, especially in winter.

Travel times on the route can more than double when ferries are delayed, creating difficulties for residents and essential deliveries, said Kihnu Municipal Mayor Ingvar Saare.

"Ice roads are the obvious alternative that people actually use, yet the state just turns a blind eye to it," he said.

Terras said the government is working on updating its fleet of vessels to better handle winter conditions.

He also confirmed that all critical air connections between the islands and the mainland have now been restored, including to the remote island of Ruhnu.

An official, 17-kilometer ice road between Saaremaa and Hiiumaa opened Sunday.

Editor: Märten Hallismaa, Aili Vahtla

