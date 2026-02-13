Public driving on unofficial ice roads brings major safety concerns

The emergence of many unofficial ice roads around Estonia's western islands has raised major safety concerns, even as going out on the ice is not barred.

While earlier on in the month the issue was how to break the ice to allow travel between some of Estonia's smaller islands and the mainland, now the concern is how to avoid a situation where the ice might break up, presenting a danger to those traveling in vehicles.

While only one official ice road is open, between Tärkma on Hiiumaa and Triigi on Saaremaa, where the ice is around 25 cm thick, the continued cold weather has led to a sprouting of unofficial ice roads and routes, most notably between Hiiumaa and the islets that surround it.

Between Haapsalu and Noarootsi, both on the mainland, for instance, and between Rohuküla, on the mainland, and the island of Vormsi, the number of vehicles making the ice crossing stretches into the hundreds per day, with peak times being the weekends, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said.

Ice thicknesses cannot be guaranteed, however. For instance, between Hiiumaa and the mainland, ice has in places been measured at under 20 cm.

Hiiumaa's capital, Kärdla, boasts a large PPA station located right on the shoreline. Moonika Raudsepp, head of that station, stressed that before going onto sea ice on foot or by transport, it is essential to consider the dangers of moving about on open sea ice.

"Sea ice is very different from shoreline ice or the ice on inland bodies of water. The sea has currents, fluctuating water levels and rapidly changing weather conditions. For example, the wind can create cracks of open water within minutes or, vice versa, pile up ridged ice. Wind can move ice masses the size of small islets, cutting off either onward or return access, not to mention changes in visibility," Raudsepp said.

Vehicles traversing the ice. Source: Margus Muld/ERR

This winter so, Raudsepp's colleagues in eastern Estonia have already repeatedly had to help people who lost their bearings on open lake ice back to shore; at sea, the risk is even greater

"The principle is that in places with strong currents or springs, the ice may be thin, but without this being visible from above, if at all. If something were to happen on the ice, the icy seawater can claim lives quickly," Raudsepp stressed.

The ice, both official and unofficial routes, is not yet closed, however, Raudsepp went on. "At the moment, the police have no direct reason to block access to the ice, but that does not mean we can recommend it. People may currently go onto the ice at their own responsibility, but they must understand that it is always associated with risk, as sea ice is not stable or predictable."

The PPA chief noted this was "not just a scare story," calling to mind the experience of maritime rescuers and local residents alike, adding "so-called ice tourists, younger people and casual thrill-seekers may not [understand the dangers]," she went on, adding that such people often do not follow the rules on official ice roads – for instance keeping below maximum speeds (and above minimum ones). Seat belts must also be unfastened, to allow faster egress in the event of a vehicle breaking through the ice. Vehicles also must not go out on the ice after dark.

"Our aim is not to take away people's opportunities and enjoyment, and we intervene when conditions become more dangerous," Raudsepp added. "If something happens to people at sea, it is the police maritime rescue unit that goes to assist those in need in the event of a maritime accident, but help may not be very close."

The PPA says it is monitoring the conditions, and will put in place prohibitions on going out on the ice when needed, as well as deploy additional personnel if required. Bans have happened in previous years, Raudsepp noted.

At present, the one official ice road already open, linking Saaremaa and Hiiumaa, not only has official rules; the law under the Traffic Act, and motor insurance rules also apply – on official ice roads – and so these are treated in much the same way as regular roads on land. However, on unofficial ice roads, these rules do not apply, meaning for instance a lost vehicle may not be covered by insurance.

Car and ATV on an unofficial ice road. Source: Margus Muld/ERR

As well as the routes to Hiiumaa, vehicles have been seen traveling over the ice between Munalaid and the islands of Manija and Kihnu; between Kuressaare, Saaremaa's capital, and Abruka, a small island to the south, and between the west coast of Saaremaa and the small island of Vilsandi.

Traffic has also been moving around the island of Muhu and on the ice of the Väike Strait, even as Muhu is linked to Saaremaa by a causeway road.

Even on the official ice road, the ice thickness is in places under 20 centimeters.

The hazard has prompted TS Laevad, which operates the ferries serving Estonia's western islands, to alter its schedules and take diversions, in case its vessels break up the ice inadvertently.

"After additional information exchange with the PPA, the rescue service and the Transport Administration, we are changing vessel movements between Tallinn and Virtsu and between Heltermaa and Virtsu, in order to preserve the unofficial Topu–Hiiumaa ice road. There is a very high risk that people will continue to drive along unofficial ice roads, and there is a danger to human lives," said Indrek Randveer, TS Laevad board chair.

Sea ice, being used as an unregulated ice road. Autor/allikas: Margus Muld/ERR

For instance, one vessel heading for dockyard work was making large detours to help preserve unofficial ice roads, while the Leiger passenger ferry, which just left Tallinn after maintenance work, is to take an off-schedule route around Hiiumaa and Saaremaa, rather than going between them. The ship is due to replace the Tõll, which is to undergo maintenance next, to work the Virtsu-Kuivastu (Saaremaa) route.

"We will inform all passengers affected by the changes personally via SMS," Randveer noted.

More up-to-date information for travelers is available from the TS Laevad site here.

Only a week ago, islands like Ruhnu were at risk of running low on supplies, prompting people to seek solutions such as using ATVs or hovercrafts. In many cases, this was done by locals with expert knowledge, however. The water level also fell so low, in particular between the mainland and Hiiumaa, that ships were even temporarily running aground. The low water levels were the result of the very high pressure zone which brought the lengthy, and at the time clear, cold snap. This forced water out of the Baltic Sea altogether, and into the North Sea.

Members of the public do not head out on to the ice just for thrill-seeking, Raudsepp added – for instance, little-visited islets surround Hiiumaa and can make ideal wild boar hunting terrain.

At a meeting on Monday with island municipality leaders, Regional and Agriculture Minister Hendrik Johannes Terras (Eesti 200) and Infrastructure Minister Kuldar Leis (Reform) agreed that the state will also be opening official ice roads to Vormsi and Kihnu.

Back in 2018, four people perished after a van being driven on an unofficial ice road broke through the ice and sank.

--

