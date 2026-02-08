X!

Minister calls emergency meeting to discuss island connections disrupted by winter weather

Frozen sea between the Estonia's mainland and the western islands.
Frozen sea between the Estonia's mainland and the western islands. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture Hendrik Johannes Terras (Eesti 200) has called an emergency meeting for Monday to discuss the severe weather conditions and technical disruptions affecting transport links to Estonia's islands.

Estonia's islands are facing the worst ice conditions in a decade, which has suspended services to and from the mainland. The issues have been further exacerbated by vessels and air connections suffering technical problems.

Next week's meeting will review the current situation, improve information exchange between agencies and local governments, and agree on alternative solutions for maintaining connections, the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture said.

Minister of Infrastructure Kuldar Leis (Reform), representatives of island municipalities and local governments covering island regions (Saaremaa, Hiiumaa, Muhu, Vormsi, Kihnu, Ruhnu, and other inhabited islands) as well as representatives from the Ministry of Climate, Transport Administration, Ministry of the Interior, Rescue Board, Tallinn Airport, and transport operators will attend.

"Even in severe weather conditions, people's daily needs and access to essential services such as medical care and the delivery of basic goods must be ensured, the ministry emphasized," the ministry said.

Deputy Secretary General for Regional Development Sigrid Soomlais said: "We have agreed on multi-level backup solutions, whether that means hovercrafts, additional air routes, or support from emergency services. Now is the time to review these processes with municipalities and agencies to ensure preparedness for any future disruptions."

The low level in Heltermaa harbor in Hiiumaa. Source: Environment Agency

Interruptions and restrictions to island connections:

Vormsi: all ferry departures canceled until Monday afternoon due to a technical fault with the ferry Ormsö. Departures are expected to resume on Monday afternoon.

Kihnu: all ferry departures canceled until Sunday morning due to low water levels. Departures are expected to resume on Sunday before noon.

Hiiumaa: schedule changes due to canceled departures by the ferry Regula. If necessary, additional flights can be arranged.

Hiiumaa–Saaremaa route: a 10-ton vehicle weight limit is in effect.
Current information on connections can be found on the transport operators' websites: www.veeteed.com, www.praamid.ee, and www.eestilennud.ee.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

