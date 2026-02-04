X!

Ice road between Saaremaa and Hiiumaa to open in coming days

News
Haapsalu-Noarootsi ice road in 2019.
Haapsalu-Noarootsi ice road in 2019. Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR
News

Due to the exceptional weather conditions, an official ice road is set to open between Tärkma in Hiiumaa and Triigi in Saaremaa – most likely this Friday or Saturday.

The road will open following the completion of all the necessary safety procedures.

"In recent days, I have been in close contact with the Transport Administration to find a way to open the ice road between Hiiumaa and Saaremaa as quickly as it is safe to do so," said Minister of Infrastructure Kuldar Leis (Reform).

"This is an exceptional but necessary solution in the current situation to mitigate risks and ensure mobility for the residents of, and visitors to, Hiiumaa," Leis added.

According to Leis, there are no plans to open ice roads on other routes this year.

"The Transport Administration definitely wants to establish an ice road as soon as possible, to offer drivers an alternative route from Hiiumaa to Saaremaa and then from there to the mainland. It is important to conduct the necessary studies without rushing and be sure that the road being built is safe for traffic," explained Priit Sauk, director general of the Transport Administration.

According to Sauk, preparations are already underway and the goal is to open the ice road as soon as possible and keep it open for as long as the weather conditions permit.

The reason for establishing the ice road connecting Saaremaa and Hiiumaa is the low water levels on the Rohuküla-Heltermaa route, which has caused disruptions to ferry traffic between the two islands.

The total cost of constructing and maintaining the route, which will operate for up to 30 days, is approximately €98,000, plus VAT.

The ice road will be approximately 17 kilometers long, though that may change depending on the conditions. The route will only be open during daylight hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with plans in place to extend the opening hours to 6 p.m. in two weeks' time.

The rules for driving on the ice road can be found on the Transport Administration's website here. In order for the ice road to remain open, the traffic regulations and rules for driving there have to be strictly observed.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:49

Estonian foreign minister rejects president's call for talks with Kremlin Updated

19:45

Gallery: Tallinn photo exhibition shows parallel realities behind Iron Curtain

19:29

Detained Baltic Spirit container ship arrives at port for inspection Updated

19:23

Tallinn sends dozens of generators to help Ukraine's Zhytomyr region

18:30

Ice road between Saaremaa and Hiiumaa to open in coming days

17:57

Mihhail Kõlvart: President must represent the Estonian people, not an ideology

17:36

Docpoint film festival underway, with noted Finnish filmmaker as special guest

17:22

Toyota most-sold car brand in Estonia in 2025

16:55

Cold winter proves no sweat to Põlva County Highland cattle

16:20

Psychiatrist shortage seeing people turn to apps for help

be prepared!

Most Read articles

03.02

Estonian authorities detain container ship suspected of smuggling

03.02

Gallery: Tallinn freezes in one of the coldest winters for 25 years

03.02

Hiiumaa ferry runs aground as authorities struggle to keep island connected

03.02

US approves over $200 million for Baltic security in 2026

02.02

Spotify price hike forcing users in Estonia to search for alternatives

02.02

Locals using unofficial ice roads in western Estonia

03.02

PM: Estonia pushing Latvia to keep Rail Baltica construction on schedule

03.02

Tallinn resubmits Kopli detailed plan for residential, commercial area

31.01

Estonia weighs possible eastern border closure after Russia crossing

19:29

Detained Baltic Spirit container ship arrives at port for inspection Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo