Ice road between Saaremaa and Hiiumaa to open in coming days

Due to the exceptional weather conditions, an official ice road is set to open between Tärkma in Hiiumaa and Triigi in Saaremaa – most likely this Friday or Saturday.

The road will open following the completion of all the necessary safety procedures.

"In recent days, I have been in close contact with the Transport Administration to find a way to open the ice road between Hiiumaa and Saaremaa as quickly as it is safe to do so," said Minister of Infrastructure Kuldar Leis (Reform).

"This is an exceptional but necessary solution in the current situation to mitigate risks and ensure mobility for the residents of, and visitors to, Hiiumaa," Leis added.

According to Leis, there are no plans to open ice roads on other routes this year.

"The Transport Administration definitely wants to establish an ice road as soon as possible, to offer drivers an alternative route from Hiiumaa to Saaremaa and then from there to the mainland. It is important to conduct the necessary studies without rushing and be sure that the road being built is safe for traffic," explained Priit Sauk, director general of the Transport Administration.

According to Sauk, preparations are already underway and the goal is to open the ice road as soon as possible and keep it open for as long as the weather conditions permit.

The reason for establishing the ice road connecting Saaremaa and Hiiumaa is the low water levels on the Rohuküla-Heltermaa route, which has caused disruptions to ferry traffic between the two islands.

The total cost of constructing and maintaining the route, which will operate for up to 30 days, is approximately €98,000, plus VAT.

The ice road will be approximately 17 kilometers long, though that may change depending on the conditions. The route will only be open during daylight hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with plans in place to extend the opening hours to 6 p.m. in two weeks' time.

The rules for driving on the ice road can be found on the Transport Administration's website here. In order for the ice road to remain open, the traffic regulations and rules for driving there have to be strictly observed.

