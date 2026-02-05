Low water level grounds Kihnu ferry

The ferry Kihnu Virve is unable to depart from Munalaid Harbor due to low water levels, but locals shouldn't worry about food or heating, the captain says.

Captain Otto Ojamaa says this winter has brought the most difficult conditions in Kihnu Virve's 10-year history.

"Severe ice conditions near Kihnu developed already in early January when strong northeasterly winds pushed ice from Pärnu Bay against the island. By now, parts of it have become difficult to navigate. We've also had cold spells and falling water levels," Ojamaa told ERR.

On Thursday, the ferry managed three trips, but during the final 90-minute crossing, the water level dropped another five centimeters. Ojamaa said such rapidly changing conditions are hard for the crew to manage.

Kihnu Virve likely won't be transporting vehicles on Friday either, he added.

"We'll resume service as soon as possible, but only for foot passengers at first. The ramps would allow it, but the greatest hazard is the Munalaid channel. The Kihnu channel is naturally deeper, while Munalaid's is more restricted," Ojamaa explained.

The plan had been to resupply Kihnu Island with food. "Trucks were waiting in Pärnu, ready to head to Kihnu, but it didn't work out, so we had to suspend operations for now," he said.

Still, Ojamaa emphasized there's no need for panic.

"Kihnu won't be left without food or heating. If needed, Kihnu Virve can reach Pärnu with the help of the icebreaker EVA-316," he said.

Conditions aren't expected to improve soon.

"The forecast is generally poor — no significant rise in water levels is predicted. Today's trips have been canceled. Tomorrow morning we plan to try again, but we'll be monitoring water conditions continuously and taking things one trip at a time," Ojamaa said.

One alternative, he noted, is running the ferry only between Kihnu and Pärnu.

"This is an extreme situation. There's a small chance that southerly or southwesterly winds early next week might bring water levels back up temporarily. But the long-range forecast still shows predominantly easterly and northeasterly winds, which will likely drive water levels even lower," he said.

As of Thursday, the water level at Munalaid Harbor was 71 centimeters below the Amsterdam zero point.

The "disappearing" water in the Baltic Sea is primarily caused by a specific combination of atmospheric conditions rather than a permanent loss of water volume in the sea, including consistent easterly winds, a strong, stable high-pressure system as well as ice formation.

--

