Rescuers recover body from the sea at Tallinn's Stroomi Beach

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) launched a rescue operation after the Emergency Response Center was notified shortly before 10 a.m. of an individual seen sitting on a rock an estimated 200 meters from the shoreline of Tallinn's Stroomirand beach, a sighting PPA officers confirmed on arriving at the scene.

Janek Pinta, head of the PPA's aviation and maritime rescue coordination center, said after the person was seen to have slipped from the rock and into deeper water, "rescuers who arrived at the scene first began searching for the person with a drone, and rescuers equipped for surface rescue [then] entered the water."

While the individual was recovered from water over two meters in depth, they could not be revived and were declared deceased at the scene.

Postimees reported that according to initial information, the person may have been a so-called winter swimmer, but the cause of death is to be determined by an autopsy.

