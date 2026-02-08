X!

Bus companies most affected by overnight closures of Estonia's border

News
A bus at the Luhamaa border crossing in south Estonia.
A bus at the Luhamaa border crossing in south Estonia. Source: Mirjam Mõttus/ERR
News

Bus companies and companies managing roadside parking area services will be the most affected by the government's decision to temporarily close two border crossing points after a string of border incidents by Russia.

On Thursday, the government said it would temporarily close the Koidula and Luhamaa border crossing points in south Estonia overnight later this month following Russia's "irrational" behavior.

The move is Estonia's response to several border incidents caused by the Russian side last year.

"One incident took place on the Vasknarva pier, where Russian officials crossed our state border. Before that, there was a notable incident in the Saatse Boot area, which required us to take various actions," Minister of the Interior Igor Taro (Eesti 200) told evening news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Saturday.

Starting February 24, both checkpoints will close at 7 p.m. and reopen at 7 a.m. the following morning for three months. Taro said the decision will allow the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) to allocate more personnel to border surveillance.

"This is not about saving money in an Excel spreadsheet. We are working to strengthen border surveillance and enhance border security," the minister said.

The PPA's Peter Maran said: "Since traffic volume is low, people who need to travel to or from Russia will still be able to cross the border. The service is not disappearing."

The Luhamaa border crossing in south Esonia. Source: Mirjam Mõttus/ERR

The Estonian-Russian border runs through Lake Peipus. Border crossing points are highlighted on the map. Source: Helen Wright/ERR/OSM

Changing routes

The nighttime closure of the Koidula and Luhamaa checkpoints will most directly affect coach companies. For example, Lux Express' Tallinn to St. Petersburg route passes through the Luhamaa crossing point.

"If the checkpoint is closed at night, we will not be able to operate those specific departures. Therefore, as of February 24, we will cancel the evening departures that cross the Luhamaa checkpoint. Approximately 300 passengers will be affected, and we will contact them," said Lux Express Group CEO Ingmar Roos.

Freight transport has already been largely restricted by sanctions.

Railservis, a company providing waiting area services at the Koidula crossing, said if the number of vehicles drops further, it will face financial difficulties.

"If it is closed at night, will only five vehicles cross the border instead of eight or 10? We are constantly on the edge. At some point, we may simply terminate the contract and say sorry, we cannot do anything. We do not have the means to pay our employees," said Aleksei Mürisep, board member of Railservis OÜ.

Estonia's decision has been coordinated with Latvia.

"We have coordinated with them to ensure that if we reduce the bottleneck on our side, they won't increase capacity at their checkpoints, so that Russia cannot avoid feeling the impact of our action," said interior minister Taro.

A truck at the Luhamaa border crossing point in February 2026. Source: ETV

Luhamaa border crossing. Source: Mirjam Mõttus/ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Marko Tooming

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:11

Minister calls emergency meeting to discuss island connections disrupted by winter weather

08:32

Bus companies most affected by overnight closures of Estonia's border

07.02

Estonia takes second Milano Cortina Winter Olympics mixed doubles victory

07.02

This weekend's ferries to Vormsi island canceled due to technical fault

07.02

Registration for Estonian 'Language Friends' program opens Monday

07.02

Estonian-backed course shows Moldovan experts what joining EU really means

07.02

Estonian Defense League to hold training exercise in Tartu next weekend

07.02

Locals make most of winter weather to build snow city in Tallinn's Kadriorg Park

07.02

William Buescher: I am an Estonian

07.02

Madis Müller: Competition from Chinese producers is intensifying

be prepared!

Most Read articles

06.02

Estonia to close border crossing points at night after 'irrational' Russian behavior

06.02

Estonia bans over 1,000 more Russian soldiers from entering Schengen zone

07.02

William Buescher: I am an Estonian

07.02

Registration for Estonian 'Language Friends' program opens Monday

06.02

Estonian family builds rainbow igloo for child's birthday

06.02

Russian 'shadow fleet' vessel suffers explosion in Gulf of Finland

07.02

Largest heat storage facility in Baltics opens in Tallinn

06.02

Estonia's curling pair take their first win at Milano Cortina Winter Olympics

04.02

Ice road between Saaremaa and Hiiumaa to open in coming days

07.02

Estonian candy shop offers surprising deals on soups and canned vegetables

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo