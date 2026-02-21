X!

Koidula and Luhamaa night-time border closures come into affect Monday

News
A bus at the Luhamaa border crossing in south Estonia.
A bus at the Luhamaa border crossing in south Estonia. Source: Mirjam Mõttus/ERR
News

From Monday, February 24, the Luhamaa and Koidula crossing points on Estonia's border with Russia will only be open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The decision to shut the borders at night was made earlier this month by the Estonian government due to a series of incidents in which Russian border guards had behaved irrationally.

According to the Police and Border Guard (PPA), closing the checkpoints at night will allow resources to be reallocated to the most vulnerable sections of Estonia's land and water border. However, the number of staff working at the checkpoints during the day will not be increased.

According to Veiko Kommusaar, head of border guard at the PPA, this means that crossing the border may take longer. Those wishing to do so are advised to plan their trips well in advance and not postpone crossing the border until the evening, as long lines may form at the checkpoints as the border closing time approaches.

Border crossings will be completely suspended at night, from 7 p.m., meaning those who reach the checkpoints after that time from the Estonian side will be unable to enter Russia until 7 a.m. the following morning.

Those wishing to cross back into Estonia from the other side will be subject to the same time restrictions.

Luhamaa border crossing. Source: Mirjam Mõttus/ERR

The restrictions will initially be in place for a period of three months, after which any further decision on opening times will be made depending on the situation at the border.

At the same time, the operating times of the border crossing point in Narva will remain unchanged – it will still be possible to cross the border at Narva on foot between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.

The Narva – Ivangorod border crossing has been closed to all vehicular traffic in both directions since February 1, 2024, due to construction work on the Russian side.

Kommusaar pointed out that the PPA has been advising people for a number of years to refrain from traveling to Russia, due to the unpredictable actions of the Russian border guards.

He also added that the Estonian authorities may be required to close the border crossings immediately at any point for security reasons, which would then make it impossible for people to return to Estonia via the usual route.

"People wishing to visit Russia should be prepared for the Russian side to take an unexpected interest in them, question them for information, or detain them for their own purposes. So, our recommendation remains unchanged: unless there is an unavoidable need to visit Russia, we do not recommend doing so," Kommusaar said.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Sergei Mihhailov

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:32

All 3 of Estonia's offical ice roads closed Saturday due to weather conditions Updated

13:30

State spends €160,000 on crisis management training for top officials at spa

12:45

New drone academy to open at Tallinn University of Applied Sciences this fall

12:05

Tartu signs new cooperation agreement with Canadian city Sherbrooke

11:25

Locals making most of winter weather to build ice trails across Estonia

10:40

Koidula and Luhamaa night-time border closures come into affect Monday

09:10

Estonian universities increasingly replacing master's theses with final exams

08:35

Russian icebreakers operating in Baltic Sea near Estonia

20.02

Skier Henry Sildaru ends Estonia's Milano Cortina medals drought to take halfpipe olympic silver

20.02

Ministry wants to give auxiliary police officers right to stop private vehicles

be prepared!

Most Read articles

20.02

Nazgul the Czechoslovakian Wolfdog: A breed also found in Estonia

20.02

Estonia to boycott Milano Cortina Paralympics opening ceremony

20.02

Skier Henry Sildaru ends Estonia's Milano Cortina medals drought to take halfpipe olympic silver

20.02

Freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru just misses out on Winter Olympics qualification

19.02

Estonia plans 600 eastern border bunkers as Baltic Defense Line advances

19.02

Estonia's ski star Kelly Sildaru on injury, Eileen Gu and turning 24 at the Winter Olympics

10.01

Sildaru's father escapes abuse charge but still faces embezzlement case

19.02

Estonia jails Israeli citizen for spying for Russia's FSB

20.02

Estonia wants to give Waze and Google Maps direct access to traffic data

19.02

Rail Baltica rail costs in Estonia far lower per kilometer than in Latvia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo