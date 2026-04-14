Minister on keeping border open: We need to respond to risks

Minister of the Interior Igor Taro (Eesti 200) said Estonia does not plan to close its eastern border with Russia, despite security services identifying problems, so risks can be responded to.

While the time allowed for crossing has been reduced, it is still possible to travel back and forth into Russia from Estonia.

However, Taro and the government have faced questions about why this is still allowed when other countries, such as Finland, have closed their borders with Russia.

In the Internal Security Service's new 2025-2026 yearbook, published yesterday, it said corruption is "imported" from over the border and highlighted security issues it said were linked with dual Russian-Estonian citizens working in local businesses.

The agency also said most of the Russian spies caught in Estonia were recruited because the FSB recruited them at a border checkpoint.

Igor Taro. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Website Delfi reported that the Ministry of the Interior does not plan to close the border and it asked if the ISS' view is being taken into account.

"I am not ignoring the recommendations of practitioners," Taro told the outlet. "And we do not have differing positions. This situation is a challenge that must be addressed, but the threat assessment has not changed."

He said the hours were limited at the Luhamaa and Koidula crossings after several border incidents caused by Russia: "In May, we will be able to assess how this step has affected the situation."

He said the situation is calm, and that those recruited have been caught: "They either end up in prison, or in some cases we have expelled them if they have not yet managed to do anything seriously harmful in Estonia."

The minister said it is not wise to lay all the cards on the table at once: "We need to assess what the appropriate risks are and act accordingly. Not just fire blanks in some direction."

The Estonian-Russian border runs through Lake Peipus. Border crossing points are highlighted on the map. Source: Helen Wright/ERR/OSM

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