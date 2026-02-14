X!

Heavy snow causes traffic disruptions in Võru and Põlva counties

Road conditions in Hutita, Võru County.
Road conditions in Hutita, Võru County. Source: Tark tee
Heavy snowfall and slippery conditions have caused disruption to traffic in Võru and Põlva counties with some side roads impassable. The Transport Administration has imposed special maintenance measures on 20 state roads until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

State roads in Võru and Põlva counties are difficult to pass in places due to heavy snowfall that began on Friday evening.

According to the most recent weather forecast, the snowfall is expected to remain heavy until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Visibility on the roads is extremely poor due to heavy snowfall and blizzards. The Transport Administration is asking residents of the areas affected not to travel unless absolutely necessary. Where possible, heavy vehicle drivers are asked to wait in parking lots for the weather to improve.

Road maintenance equipment is out in all of the areas, with main and secondary roads to be cleared first and side roads cleared later.

The administration asks drivers to keep in mind that the maximum speed limit is not mandatory or suitable for driving in blizzards, heavy snowfall or slippery conditions. It is recommended to leave a greater distance than usual from the vehicle in front and take into account the need for a significantly longer braking distance.

In addition to difficult road conditions, drivers must also be aware of road maintenance vehicles and their specific characteristics.

When approaching a maintenance vehicle, stay close to the edge of the road, as the plow extends beyond the center line to prevent snow from accumulating in the middle of the road. When starting to pass a maintenance vehicle, make sure it is safe to do so and take into account that the road ahead may not yet have been cleared of snow.

All the latest information about traffic and road conditions can be found here.

Editor: Michael Cole, Mari Peegel

