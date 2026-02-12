X!

Hovercraft service opens on unofficial ice road on Lake Peipus

News
Residents in south Estonia are using an unofficial ice road to travel between the island of Piirisaar and the mainland over Lake Peipus.
Residents in south Estonia are using an unofficial ice road to travel between the island of Piirisaar and the mainland over Lake Peipus. Source: ETV
News

Residents on a small island in Lake Peipus are using an unofficial ice road to travel to the mainland using both vehicles and hovercraft, but authorities say there are no plans to make an official track.

On Wednesday, there were few passengers on the hovercraft departing from Laaksaare harbor to Piirissaar. The island has about 30 permanent residents, but several hundred in the summer.

Tartu Municipality Mayor Jarno Laur said: "Every winter we have scheduled hovercraft trips, which are regular service routes operated by the public transport center, and the municipality also has a reserve hovercraft. In addition, local residents can use light vehicles."

A track has also been marked over the lake ice with spruce trees to guide drivers on ATVs or snowmobiles from Laaksaare harbor to the island. 

Laur said there are no plans to create an official ice road because the current solution allows lighter off-road vehicles to transport goods to the island's residents.

"So this kind of classic ice road has been more for satisfying the curiosity of mainland people," Laur said.

Jalmar Ernits, head of the Mustvee border station of the Police and Border Guard Board, said the ice on Lake Peipus is approximately 40 centimeters and in good condition.

"In connection with that, off-road vehicles are permitted on Lake Peipus, Lake Lämmijärv and Lake Pskov. An off-road vehicle broadly means an ATV or a snowmobile, and off-road vehicles are not SUVs. Off-road vehicles are specifically defined by law, meaning SUVs are not allowed on the lake ice," he said.

Residents plan to use the unofficial ice road as long as conditions allow.

Residents in south Estonia are using an unofficial ice road to travel between the island of Piirisaar and the mainland over Lake Peipus. Source: ETV

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:56

Estonian government allocates over €1 billion for road maintenance over 4 years

19:45

Latvian artist's Tartu exhibition imagines empowering forms of women's self-realization

19:30

Watch: Eesti Laul 2026 grand final live on ERR Saturday evening

18:57

Behind-the-scenes look shows Tallinn art museum in a new light

18:30

Talks continue over large-caliber ammunition production in Ida-Viru County

17:50

Estonian Refugee Council organizing charity winter swim to support Ukraine

17:25

Estonia to procure another 12 CAESAR self-propelled howitzers

17:11

Shipping line Tallink to make layoffs

17:02

Estonia's largest cheesemaker files for bankruptcy Updated

16:49

After-school extracurriculars help curb teen crime

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.02

Estonian foreign intelligence: Russia building a massive drone army

13:07

ISS expels Russian citizen it says planned attack on Estonia

17:02

Estonia's largest cheesemaker files for bankruptcy Updated

11.02

No Estonian 'bombshell' from Jeffrey Epstein files release so far Updated

08.02

Gallery: Ice road opens between Estonia's biggest islands as cold snap continues

11.02

Investigation: How phone scammers hire Estonian-speaking recruits

09:28

Foreign intel chief: Russian economy vulnerable to every new sanctions package

10.02

Rescuers recover body from the sea at Tallinn's Stroomi Beach

10.02

19 highlights from Estonia's Foreign Intelligence Service report 2026

11.02

Estonia's defense forces take over public buildings for urban combat training

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo