Minister: Ruhnu will get fuel and Vormsi a new ice road

Infrastructure Minister Kuldar Leis said preparations are underway to supply fuel to Estonia's small islands, with fuel set to be delivered to Ruhnu on Saturday. On Friday, the Transport Administration will open a new ice road between Vormsi Island and the mainland.

Infrastructure Minister Kuldar Leis (Reform) visited the Port of Pärnu on Thursday to review preparations for supplying fuel to Estonia's small islands.

"Two metric tons of gasoline intended for Ruhnu are ready to be sent to the island. The State Fleet will complete preparations for transporting the fuel by Saturday, after which the captain, in cooperation with local rescue services, will make the final decision on whether weather conditions allow the fuel to be delivered safely to Ruhnu that day," Leis said.

In the case of Vormsi, the Transport Administration will open a new ice road for official use. "Preparations necessary to ensure safety are already underway and according to the current plan, the road will open tomorrow. This means local residents will be able to replenish their fuel supplies if needed," Leis added.

Up-to-date information is available on the ice road map at TarkTee.ee.

"As the infrastructure minister's saying goes: slow and steady wins the race. Drive calmly and keep a safe distance. I would also remind tourists that this road is primarily intended to meet the essential needs of island residents," Leis said.

