X!

Minister: Ruhnu will get fuel and Vormsi a new ice road

News
An ice road in Estonia.
An ice road in Estonia. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
News

Infrastructure Minister Kuldar Leis said preparations are underway to supply fuel to Estonia's small islands, with fuel set to be delivered to Ruhnu on Saturday. On Friday, the Transport Administration will open a new ice road between Vormsi Island and the mainland.

Infrastructure Minister Kuldar Leis (Reform) visited the Port of Pärnu on Thursday to review preparations for supplying fuel to Estonia's small islands.

"Two metric tons of gasoline intended for Ruhnu are ready to be sent to the island. The State Fleet will complete preparations for transporting the fuel by Saturday, after which the captain, in cooperation with local rescue services, will make the final decision on whether weather conditions allow the fuel to be delivered safely to Ruhnu that day," Leis said.

In the case of Vormsi, the Transport Administration will open a new ice road for official use. "Preparations necessary to ensure safety are already underway and according to the current plan, the road will open tomorrow. This means local residents will be able to replenish their fuel supplies if needed," Leis added.

Up-to-date information is available on the ice road map at TarkTee.ee.

"As the infrastructure minister's saying goes: slow and steady wins the race. Drive calmly and keep a safe distance. I would also remind tourists that this road is primarily intended to meet the essential needs of island residents," Leis said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:04

Award-winning culture leader: Coastal Swedish identity having a renaissance

17:25

Igor Taro: Anyone who has adopted Estonian culture and laws can feel confident and secure here

17:09

Minister: Ruhnu will get fuel and Vormsi a new ice road

17:02

Hunter's gaze, Ronaldo's smile: Estonian high school boys' ideal male standards

16:35

SDE's bill to limit political party donations passes first reading

16:02

Controversial state co-founder exhumation plan finally put to bed

15:59

Parties agree to first talk to incumbent Alar Karis in search for presidential candidate Updated

15:59

Tallinn trams switch to 'free' timetable due to freezing rain

15:27

Drivers should be warned about mobile speed cameras to protect privacy, MPs say

15:03

Tallinn to assign school places based on walking distance from home

be prepared!

Most Read articles

25.02

Six year-old boy steals the show at Estonian Independence Day gala concert

25.02

5 passengers injured after several trams collide

25.02

Heavy snow to cause difficult road conditions in Estonia Wednesday night

25.02

2 Estonian islands essentially cut off from mainland as fuel supplies run low

08:01

Police working to bust international scam call network

24.02

Gallery: Defense Forces Independence Day parade 2026

25.02

'UFO' filmed over central Estonian skies likely airplane contrails

20.02

Nazgul the Czechoslovakian Wolfdog: A breed also found in Estonia

24.02

Estonia celebrates 108th anniversary of independence

25.02

Rescue Board issues warning to stay off breaking Emajõgi River ice

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo