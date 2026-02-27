New ice road between Vormsi and mainland opens on Friday

This Friday, a new ice road opened between Saare and Paralepa harbor on the Estonian mainland. According to Minister of Infrastructure Kuldar Leis, it is primarily intended for the people of Vormsi.

Minister of Infrastructure Kuldar Leis (Reform) said on Thursday that the necessary preparations to ensure the ice road's safety were underway, with the plan being to open the road on Friday. "This will allow locals to replenish their fuel supplies if necessary," Leis said.

As the infrastructure minister's saying goes: slow and steady wins the race. Drive calmly and keep a safe distance. I would also remind tourists that this road is primarily intended to meet the essential needs of island residents," Leis said.

According to the Transport Administration, the Kihnu ice road is now temporarily closed, while the ice road between Saaremaa and Hiiumaa was closed for the season on Friday. The route across the Soela Strait, which was created this winter for the first time in many years, was used by 2,500 cars in 11 days, with traffic divided equally between the two islands.

Marek Koppel of Verston Eesti OÜ, the company responsible for maintaining Estonia's ice roads, acknowledged that conditions had become too dangerous to continue allowing vehicles to cross.

According to Koppel, the water rose onto the ice on Friday.

"We investigated it and hoped that the weather would improve, but unfortunately that did not happen. There is water on the road, and if drivers were to drive there, they would damage their vehicles," Koppel explained.

The road maintenance manager has been satisfied with the behavior of road users. "Road users were well-behaved and no one had to be rescued," he said.

