2 Estonian islands essentially cut off from mainland as fuel supplies run low

Following the official closure of the ice road, the island of Vormsi has essentially been cut off. With fuel reserves also running low on Ruhnu, Estonia's small islands are demanding more decisive government action.

The temporary ice roads connecting Kihnu and Vormsi to the mainland in recent weeks had provided a good alternative to the ferries, which usually serve the two islands. However, with the ice roads now closed due to rising water levels, some of Estonia's islands are now facing new challenges.

Ferries are now operating between Kihnu and the Estonian mainland. However, the Vormsi ferry has been out of service for several weeks due to a breakdown.

"The situation is complicated. The ferry stopped running on February 6, so by Thursday the ferry will have been out of service for 20 days. And there is no indication of when it will start running again. The official ice road closed on Tuesday. Now that this ferry has been under repair for so long, I would expect a more active approach and more solutions from the government," said Mayor of Vormsi Erki Savisaar.

Savisaar does not understand why, if even the replacement vessel "Reet" cannot sail due to the extremely icy conditions and low water levels, another ship is not being sought from Finland or Sweden.

He believes a replacement vessel is definitely needed.

There is enough food on the island, but there are concerns about fuel.

"The local gas station has run out of diesel fuel. We know that our rescue services have reserves in case of an emergency. Our road maintenance crews are also managing for now. If we get more snow and this fuel gets used up, then we will have to see how we can get more. We have the capacity to bring in a couple of hundred liters at a time," Savisaar said.

Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture Hendrik Johannes Terras (Eesti 200) is looking for ways to resolve the situation.

"There are several options on the table. One is that vehicles with higher clearance can continue to use this (ice) road, and the Transport Administration is also looking into whether it is possible to reopen this road," said Terras.

"Second, spare parts for the ship will arrive on Friday, which will allow the ferry to resume service. Until then, we are working out the options for how to get people and goods to and from Vormsi in the event of an emergency," said Terras.

Hendrik Johannes Terras (Eesti 200), Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

There is also a fuel shortage on the remote island of Ruhnu.

The island's solitary plane is operating, but it can only carry essential goods and food.

"We can manage everything else, but we are out of gasoline. We have reached an agreement with the government whereby we will receive fuel on the island via the state fleet's vessel EVA-316. We are ready, we have organized fuel tanks and arranged gasoline supplies in the port of Pärnu. I can't say exactly when this will happen, because a storm is forecast for Thursday," said Mayor of Ruhnu Maret Pärnamets.

Both Savisaar and Pärnamets believe that the state is not fulfilling its responsibility so by Thursday the ferry will have been out of service for 20 da to maintain connections with Estonia's small islands in difficult circumstances.

"The current situation on the small islands shows that we lack a bigger picture or crisis plan. This is something we need to work on in cooperation with the government," said Pärnamets.

"These crisis plans are being drawn up throughout the year. We will definitely be better prepared for next winter," said Terras.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!