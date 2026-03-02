Transport Administration closes ice roads as temperatures start to warm up

Official ice roads between Vormsi and Kihnu islands and mainland Estonia will be closed on Monday as the cold weather recedes.

The Transport Administration's Meelis Saat said the tracks over the frozen sea are no longer safe to access.

"Weather conditions and the sea level have changed to the point where it is no longer possible to keep the ice roads safely open for traffic. The access points to the ice roads are under seawater, and the above-zero temperatures in recent days have melted the routes quite intensively, which means safety can no longer be ensured," he said in a statement on Monday morning.

This year, ice roads were opened between the islands of Saaremaa–Hiiumaa, and the mainland and Vormsi and Kihnu. The roads were opened as ferries struggled to operate their usual routes.

The 17-kilometer ice road between Saaremaa and Hiiumaa was in operation between February 8-27. A total of 2,449 vehicles used it in both directions.

The 12-kilometer ice road to Kihnu Island from Lao in Pärnu County was used by traffic for eight days starting on February 14. A total of 2,104 vehicles used the road in both directions.

On February 15, the 10-kilometer ice road to Vormsi Island was opened and remained open for 10 days. During that time, a total of 2,332 vehicles traveled the track in both directions.

--

