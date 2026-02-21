X!

All 3 of Estonia's offical ice roads closed Saturday due to weather conditions

The Hiiumaa-Saarema ice road.
The Hiiumaa-Saarema ice road. Source: Transport Administration
The Transport Administration closed all three of Estonia's ice roads on Saturday due to bad weather conditions. If weather conditions improve, it may be possible to reopen them on Sunday or Monday.

As of 12 noon on Saturday, the ice roads between Hiiumaa and Saaremaa, along with those to Kihnu and Vormsi are closed.

"Due to rising sea levels, we had to close the Hiiumaa–Saaremaa ice road. We had to close the Kihnu ice road due to a blizzard and the Vormsi ice road due to rising sea levels and snowfall," Hannes Vaidla head of the Transport Administration's western branch, told ERR.

"We are waiting for the weather conditions to improve, and then we will see if we can reopen the ice roads tomorrow or the day after tomorrow," Vaidla added.

The Transport Administration opened this year's first ice road between Tärkma in Hiiumaa and Triigi in Saaremaa on February 8. The administration announced at the time that the ice road could be closed at any point depending on weather conditions.

The Hiiumaa–Saaremaa ice road ice road was first closed on February 15 when cracks formed due to rising water levels. The ice road was then reopened on February 17.

All the latest traffic information can be found on Tarktee here.

---

Editor: Michael Cole, Aleksander Krjukov

