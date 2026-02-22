Vormsi island's ice road tourism boost hindering local residents' access

Residents on the island of Vormsi have been issued special stickers granting them priority to access the ice road to the mainland, as a boost in tourists is hindering access. Tourists also break the rules.

For islanders, the ice road opened a week ago over the Baltic Sea is the only way to travel to mainland Estonia. The ferry has been out of service for more than a week already.

This is the first time that official ice roads have been opened for eight years, and they have drawn tourists from across the country. While around 100 cars traveled to the island on weekdays, more than 160 cars crossed within a couple of hours on Saturday.

Around 180 people live on the island in winter, and about a hundred stickers have been distributed so far.

A Vormsi sticker. Source: ETV

"This is intended for the weekend, when the mass of people is expected to arrive and the line becomes kilometers long, so that those Vormsi residents who slip past the line can reasonably signal that they live here. They are going home," said Vormsi Rural Municipality Mayor Erki Savisaar.

The opening of the ice road has made life considerably easier for residents, as essential services can also reach the island via the official ice road.

"The concern has been that fuel has at times run out, so those who travel across the ice can refuel on the mainland. Those who do not have that option have it a bit more complicated," Savisaar said.

However, disputes have arisen among those queuing to use the road about why some drivers have priority access.

Erki Savisaar Source: ETV

Broken rules

Island residents are also irritated that visitors do not follow the ice road rules. The mandatory speed limit is not observed and people tend to drift.

Although the rules clearly state that when driving on the ice road, a safe following distance of 250 meters must be maintained, "Aktuaalne kaamera's" experience on Saturday showed that this is not adhered to.

Tourists are also surprised by the strict rules. Foreigners who arrive with rental cars that are too low or who overestimate their driving skills are often not allowed to cross.

On Saturday, a French family who had come from Tallinn with Bolt Drive was directed back to the mainland after getting stuck several times near the beginning of the ice road.

"When they get stuck and do not get out of the car to start pushing themselves, you have to go and tell them to push, do something, dig — or like today, citizens of India, a car full of men in a passenger car, got stuck and instead of the driver staying in the car, everyone got out, every last man, and they all pushed the car," said Neeme Söderholm, who is monitoring the Vormsi ice road.

A car on the unofficial ice road between Rohuküla and the island of Vormsi Source: ETV

Tourists welcome

Tourists are welcome on the island, and cafés that had closed their doors for the winter have reopened, with nearly as much work as in summer.

"A skating and sledding track from Pullapää also reaches our beach. For two weeks it has been just as active a tourism season as in summer. We welcome guests, offer food and drink, self-service," said Vormsi entrepreneur Liina Jutt.

Only recently, seven Latvians arrived at Hosby beach and stayed there camping, even though it was minus 8 degrees Celsius outside, and there have also been unusually many overnight visitors.

Guests were also expected on Saturday, although there was doubt that they might not arrive this time, as the ice road was closed at midday.

"If they can't get back on Saturday, the house is warm and there are four beds available," Jutt said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!