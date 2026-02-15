Saaremaa-Hiiumaa ice road closes after large crack forms

The Hiiumaa–Saaremaa route was closed on Sunday after cracks caused by rising water levels were found, the Transport Administration said.

The agency opened the 17-kilometer-long road over the Baltic Sea between Estonia's largest islands on February 8, connecting Tärkma and Triigi.

It stressed that using the access route depends on weather conditions, and it could close unexpectedly.

The agency recommends checking the current status of ice roads on the TarkTee portal's ice road map, which is updated whenever new information becomes available.

Drivers are urged to strictly follow the traffic arrangements installed on the route and the rules for traveling on ice roads.

Two more connections between Estonia's islands – Vormsi and Kihnu – and the mainland were opened this week.

The Hiiumaa–Saaremaa ice road was closed on February 15, 2026 due to a large crack in the ice. Source: Verston

