X!

More ice roads to open on Sunday

News
A driver's view of the Pärnu-Kihnu ice road which opened on Saturday.
A driver's view of the Pärnu-Kihnu ice road which opened on Saturday. Source: Kristi Raidla/ERR
News

A 10-kilometer ice road connecting the island of Vormsi and mainland Estonia will open on Sunday, taking the total number opened this year to three, the Transport Administration said.

The road over the frozen Baltic Sea to Vormsi will open at noon and has a weight limit of 2.5 metric tons for vehicles. When driving on the ice road, seatbelts must be unfastened.  

From now on, the route will operate during daylight hours from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This is the third ice road opened this winter by the Transport Administration.

On Saturday, a 12-kilometer road connecting Kihnu Island in the Gulf of Riga to the mainland was also opened.

The first track, between Estonia's biggest islands Hiiumaa–Saaremaa, was launched last weekend with queues of cars forming at each end to drive over the ice.

The 17-kilometer road has undergone several repairs during that time and was reopened at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. Several small bridges were installed over the cracks.

The ice roads depend on the weather and emergency closures may occur

The Transport Administration is asking people not to drive on unofficial ice roads, as doing so is life-threatening.

The ice roads are maintained by Verston Eesti OÜ.

The last time the conditions were cold enough to open ice roads was eight years ago.

Ice road traffic rules:

The ice road is open for traffic only during daylight hours; traffic will be closed if visibility drops below 300 meters.

The recommended driving speed is up to 25 km/h or 40–70 km/h (at speeds of 25–40 km/h a vehicle may create a resonance wave that can promote ice breakage).

Vehicles may enter the ice road only from designated access points, at intervals of at least two minutes.

A minimum distance of 250 meters must be maintained from the vehicle in front.

Overtaking the vehicle in front and two-way traffic in the same lane are prohibited.

Driving off the marked ice road is not permitted.

Seat belts must be kept unfastened, and drivers must ensure that vehicle doors can be opened easily.

Uneven sections must be crossed at the lowest possible speed.

Stopping on the ice road, speeding, or driving during blowing snow, fog or darkness is prohibited.

You can check the conditions of the ice roads on the Tark Tee website.

The Kihnu-Pärnu ice road

The Saaremaa-Hiiumaa ice road

 --

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:42

Estonia looking into AI grading for native language exams

10:54

Income tax declarations can be submitted from Monday

10:35

More ice roads to open on Sunday

08:30

Experts: Russia is gradually restricting the internet as elections approach

08:02

Gallery: President Alar Karis awards state decorations

07:37

Vanilla Ninja to represent Estonia at 2026 Eurovision Song Contest

14.02

Gallery: Estonian Navy divers complete week-long 'ice camp' training

14.02

Narva crowned city with 'Estonia's Biggest Heart' for second year running Updated

14.02

Experts: Estonians underestimate link between alcohol consumption and cancer

14.02

Disqualified Ukrainian skeleton racer speaks at Estonian Olympic Commitee dinner in Munich

be prepared!

Most Read articles

12.02

ISS expels Russian citizen it says planned attack on Estonia

14.02

Watch: Eesti Laul 2026 grand final live on ERR Saturday evening Updated

12.02

Estonia's largest cheesemaker files for bankruptcy

14.02

Gallery: Official ice road to Kihnu island opens Saturday Updated

14.02

Disqualified Ukrainian skeleton racer speaks at Estonian Olympic Commitee dinner in Munich

07:37

Vanilla Ninja to represent Estonia at 2026 Eurovision Song Contest

12.02

Conscripts with insufficient Estonian language skills to be sent on courses

08.02

Gallery: Ice road opens between Estonia's biggest islands as cold snap continues

14.02

Narva crowned city with 'Estonia's Biggest Heart' for second year running Updated

14.02

Experts: Estonians underestimate link between alcohol consumption and cancer

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo