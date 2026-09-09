Bidirectional speed camera set for installation in Muhu's Liiva village

On Wednesday, the Transport Administration will install a new bidirectional speed‑camera cabin at kilometer 78.6 of the Risti–Virtsu–Kuivastu–Kuressaare road, in Liiva village, Muhu municipality. Its purpose is to help ensure compliance with the 40 km/h speed limit and make road crossing safer for pedestrians.

The cabin will be installed facing the Virtsu–Kuressaare direction, allowing vehicle speed to be measured in both directions. The camera will not begin measuring speed immediately at the new location. First, the necessary configuration work will be carried out and traffic management will be adjusted to the new solution. The Transport Administration will inform road users when the speed camera begins operating.

In May 2025, a child was killed in a traffic accident in Liiva village after being struck by a truck trailer.

There are currently 68 speed‑camera cabins on Estonia's state roads, six of which can measure speed in both directions. The Transport Administration has 34 measurement systems for use in the cabins, which are relocated between different cabins as needed.

The Transport Administration noted that stationary speed cameras help reduce speeding in high‑risk locations and thereby reduce the likelihood of traffic accidents and their possible consequences. They also help monitor driver behavior, the agency added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!