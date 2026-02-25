Heavy snow to cause difficult road conditions in Estonia Wednesday night

The Transport Administration has warned that from Wednesday evening (February 25) until Thursday morning (February 26), heavy snow will make road conditions in northwest Estonia and on the islands more challenging than usual.

The heavy snow, which is predicted to hit the northwest of Estonia this evening and last until tomorrow morning, will then spread across the country to the east.

According to the Transport Administration, rain, snow, and freezing rain are also possible in some places, with wind speeds reaching 15–20 meters per second, causing snowstorms on the roads.

Temperatures on Wednesday night (February 25) until the early hours of Thursday morning (February 26) will range from -2 C to -13 C.

Tomorrow they will be up to between 0 C and -6 C.

There is also a high risk of ice on the roads, with driving conditions expected to be difficult.

During Thursday's morning rush hour, difficult road conditions in northern Estonia may lead to more traffic delays than usual. The Transport Administration recommends drivers either allow extra time for their journeys or, where possible, postpone them until the weather conditions improve.

All the latest information about road conditions in Estonia can be found at the Tarktee website here.

---

