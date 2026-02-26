X!

Winter cold snap ends this week, says meteorologist

Snowfall in Tallinn.
Snowfall in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The winter cold snap is finally coming to, an end and a wet and changeable March lies ahead, says Taimi Paljak, chief synoptic meteorologist at the Environment Agency.

Paljak said the period of severe cold is now over. "A proper, serious winter ends today (Thursday); from here on, it will be more on the wet side, with temperatures fluctuating above and below zero," she said on the morning program "Terevisioon."

Although daytime air temperatures will remain above freezing, they drop below zero in places at night. As a result, those enjoying winter activities must plan carefully.

"Serious ski enthusiasts have to check in the morning whether it's possible to go out on the ski trail, because during the day it's mostly above zero," the meteorologist advised.

Taimi Paljak Source: ETV

The unsettled weather will last at least a week. After that, forecasts show a small question mark, as temperatures may turn colder again for about a week.

In the sunshine, air temperatures may soon show numbers characteristic of spring.

"Right now, I would not dare promise plus 10. In the first half of March, it may at times rise to +10 degrees Celsius, but it's not sensible to predict extremes," Paljak explained.

Arctic cold wave made for a harsh winter

The winter now ending stood in clear contrast to last year. While December was warm, January and February were considerably colder than the 1991–2020 average. The difference is also reflected in people's wallets.

"Those who are now anxiously looking at their heating bills certainly cannot compare last winter's bills with this winter's," Paljak said.

The cold weather was caused by a low-pressure system over the Arctic. "That cold trough was directed exactly toward us throughout January and February, so we got a proper, beautiful winter, just as it should be," she said.

People walking out on frozen sea ice on Tallinn Bay. January 2026. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Looking further ahead, however, meteorologists remain cautious. Historical data does not clearly predict that a good summer follows a bad winter.

"This winter has really tested us in terms of longer forecasts; we have become very cautious," Paljak admitted. "We do not have such good correlations that we could say what April will be like or what kind of summer is coming."

The frost will, however, certainly affect springtime beach weather. The meteorologist pointed to ice thickness as an example: "With this cold January and February, quite a lot of ice has formed. Its melting will take time and will certainly be reflected in temperatures in coastal areas in northern and western Estonia."

In Pärnu Bay, ice thickness reaches up to 60 centimeters in places. "It will take time before people can go swimming and spend their summer holidays at the Pärnu resort," Paljak noted. At the same time, thick ice will extend the season for winter swimmers.

Editor: Helen Wright, Jaan-Juhan Oidermaa

Source: Terevisioon

