Rescue Board issues warning to stay off breaking Emajõgi River ice

The Rescue Board is urging Tartu residents to stay off the Emajõgi River ice as the spring thaw is just around the corner and the surface is prone to breaking.

Due to the prolonged cold snap, the section of the Emajõgi running through Estonia's second-largest city froze enough to allow residents to walk and cycle on it in February.

But as the temperatures move back above 0 degrees Celcius, the risks increase.

Earlier this week, a 12-year-old boy fell through the ice near the market building, but managed to get out on his own, the Lõuna-Postimees newspaper reported.

Falling through the ice on a river is especially dangerous, as the current can sweep a child or even an adult under the ice in an instant, making it impossible to save their life, the outlet added.

Tartu City Council said in a comment published on Tuesday: "The thickness of the river ice can change quickly. Even if the ice seems strong, the lower layer may be weak. Safe paths over bridges should be used to cross the river!"

The Rescue Board asks everyone to cross the river using safe routes over bridges. "The time for walking or skiing on the river is over for this year, and it is not advisable to go out onto the ice," it added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!