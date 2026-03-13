X!

Spring thaw isn't stopping die-hard skiers on Tallinn trails

Young skiers still hitting a trail with artificial snow n Tallinn. March 2026.
Young skiers still hitting a trail with artificial snow n Tallinn. March 2026.
Even the recent sun and springlike temperatures aren't stopping die-hard skiers from making the most of lighter crowds and artificial snow on Tallinn's trails.

It's nearly mid-March and daytime highs are already hitting the double digits, but trails in Nõmme are still seeing a steady trickle of skiers.

It's busiest in the morning, right after the grooming tractor has finished its pass, though some skiers hit the trail later in the day.

"I have a goal," said skier Kuldar Pruus. "Nordenskjöldloppet, a 220-kilometer ski marathon in Jokkmokk, is on March 28. I need to ski at least 1,000 kilometers to do that, and I have 100 left to go. Right now I'm doing around 15; might do 30 tomorrow."

The current snow provides an even smoother glide than fresh powder, although it does mean getting your feet wet. Still, Pruus is far from the only one out training.

"It's pretty enjoyable, and it's also nice there are so few people out," said Trevor, another young skier drawing out the end of the season.

Nõmme Snow Park will remain open through April 5, but the snow won't last forever.

"I think it'll be gone by next Thursday," Trevor acknowledged. "Then I'll ride my bike."

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Aili Vahtla

