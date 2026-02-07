This weekend's ferries to Vormsi island canceled due to technical fault

This weekend's scheduled ferry connections between Vormsi and the Estonian mainland have been canceled due to a technical issue. The next ferry leaving for the island may not be until Monday afternoon.

Kihnu Veeteed, the company operating the route to Vormsi, announced on its website that due to a technical fault, all departures of the Ormsö ferry this Saturday and Sunday, as well as on Monday up to and including the 1:20 p.m. departure from Sviby, have been canceled.

The company said it will announce on Monday, February 9, at 1:00 p.m. whether the ferry scheduled to depart from Rohuküla at 2:30 p.m. will run as scheduled.

"Due to a technical malfunction, there may be disruptions to all departures of the Ormsö ferry. We apologize for the inconvenience. Please follow the announcements on our website," the company said in a press release.

On social media, Vormsi Mayor Erkki Savisaar (Center) criticized the government, which he says has failed to ensure reliable ferry services and also not built an ice road to the island despite the current cold weather.

"The ferry suffered a technical failure, and the state's unwillingness to build a vessel that would be easy to maintain and repair has created a situation where this work is now in the hands of a monopoly company that will do the work when it has time – not at the first opportunity when the need arises," Savisaar wrote.

"The government's unwillingness to deal with the issue of ice roads has created a situation where it is not safe to travel to Vormsi," he added.

At the end of January, the Transport Administration announced it would not open any ice roads this year. That decision was later reversed , with the administration promising to build an ice road between Saaremaa and Hiiumaa. An unofficial ice road is currently being used by drivers to travel between Vormsi and the Estonian mainland.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!