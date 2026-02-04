X!

Ruhnu worries about crisis management after links lost with mainland

News
Maret Pärnamets.
Maret Pärnamets. Source: ETV
News

The island of Ruhnu in the Gulf of Riga is currently completely cut off from mainland Estonia and while the situation should be resolved shortly, authorities are concerned about planning for a longer crisis.

The high-speed catamaran "Runö" is out of season, sailing May to October, while the regular eight-seat aircraft servicing the Pärnu–Ruhnu–Kuressaare route is experiencing a technical problem. 

This means deliveries of essentials cannot get to the island, which has a population of approximately 100.

Ruhnu Municipal Mayor Maret Pärnamets is stuck in Saaremaa and unable to return to the island, newspaper Maaleht reported at the weekend.

She said the plane should be repaired by Wednesday, but Pärnamets is concerned about what would happen in the event of a longer crisis.

"There are certain first aid supplies available, but what if something more specific is needed? How does medical help get there, or what if the family nurse happens to be in Kuressaare at the time and cannot get to the island? All of this really needs to be thought through together with the state," she told Tuesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Minister of Regional Affairs and Infrastructure Kuldar Leis (Reform) said the plane should be working soon.

"Tomorrow, a military aircraft will do a test landing there as well. I spoke with the defense minister, and we will carry out this trial to ensure that, if needed, we can respond immediately with Estonia's own aircraft. In addition, we have a Police and Border Guard Board helicopter, so Ruhnu won't be left alone," he said.

Leis said this is currently a sufficient solution, but the government will definitely discuss the crisis situation more broadly.

At the weekend, locals told Maahlet that there was an "information blackout" about how and when the situation would be resolved.

They asked when the state will act on its words when it comes to places like Ruhnu being as important as any other region in the country.

"Our store is empty. Goods are not arriving, supplies are running out, people are worried. Ruhnu is not some romantic postcard, but permanently inhabited Estonian territory where children, the elderly, and working people live. We cannot just 'stock up for a few days' when connections simply disappear," said a concerned resident.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Karin Koppel

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:41

Largest battery park in continental Europe up and running in Estonia

12:20

Estonia's sea level may reach record lows, threatening island ferry services

11:50

No clarity on how to ease families' real expenses

11:49

Belgium considering Estonian prison rental scheme

11:25

Ruhnu worries about crisis management after links lost with mainland

10:57

Ratings: Reform Party only one to gain in support in early 2026

10:25

Study: Protests give voice to topics politics overlooks

09:52

National bat survey overlooking private cellars

08:57

Economists: US dollar multi-year low both bad and good news for Estonia

08:45

Transport Administration urges drivers to avoid unofficial ice roads

be prepared!

Most Read articles

03.02

Gallery: Tallinn freezes in one of the coldest winters for 25 years

03.02

Estonian authorities detain container ship suspected of smuggling

02.02

Spotify price hike forcing users in Estonia to search for alternatives

02.02

Locals using unofficial ice roads in western Estonia

03.02

Hiiumaa ferry runs aground as authorities struggle to keep island connected

31.01

Estonia weighs possible eastern border closure after Russia crossing

03.02

Meteorologist: Deep freeze set to last through whole of February

31.01

FBI controversial smartphone sting operation led to nearly 30 arrests in Estonia

03.02

Tallinn resubmits Kopli detailed plan for residential, commercial area

03.02

PM: Estonia pushing Latvia to keep Rail Baltica construction on schedule

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo