Ruhnu worries about crisis management after links lost with mainland

The island of Ruhnu in the Gulf of Riga is currently completely cut off from mainland Estonia and while the situation should be resolved shortly, authorities are concerned about planning for a longer crisis.

The high-speed catamaran "Runö" is out of season, sailing May to October, while the regular eight-seat aircraft servicing the Pärnu–Ruhnu–Kuressaare route is experiencing a technical problem.

This means deliveries of essentials cannot get to the island, which has a population of approximately 100.

Ruhnu Municipal Mayor Maret Pärnamets is stuck in Saaremaa and unable to return to the island, newspaper Maaleht reported at the weekend.

She said the plane should be repaired by Wednesday, but Pärnamets is concerned about what would happen in the event of a longer crisis.

"There are certain first aid supplies available, but what if something more specific is needed? How does medical help get there, or what if the family nurse happens to be in Kuressaare at the time and cannot get to the island? All of this really needs to be thought through together with the state," she told Tuesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Minister of Regional Affairs and Infrastructure Kuldar Leis (Reform) said the plane should be working soon.

"Tomorrow, a military aircraft will do a test landing there as well. I spoke with the defense minister, and we will carry out this trial to ensure that, if needed, we can respond immediately with Estonia's own aircraft. In addition, we have a Police and Border Guard Board helicopter, so Ruhnu won't be left alone," he said.

Leis said this is currently a sufficient solution, but the government will definitely discuss the crisis situation more broadly.

At the weekend, locals told Maahlet that there was an "information blackout" about how and when the situation would be resolved.

They asked when the state will act on its words when it comes to places like Ruhnu being as important as any other region in the country.

"Our store is empty. Goods are not arriving, supplies are running out, people are worried. Ruhnu is not some romantic postcard, but permanently inhabited Estonian territory where children, the elderly, and working people live. We cannot just 'stock up for a few days' when connections simply disappear," said a concerned resident.

--

