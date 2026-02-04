X!

Lux Express bus toilets the latest casualty of the big winter freeze

Lux Express bus interior.
Lux Express bus interior. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The cold weather has seen a wave of faults on Lux Express long-distance buses, with newly purchased vehicles often needing temporary replacement, Tartu Postimees reported.

In particular, toilet flushing water and the water used in coffee machines has been freezing on the buses, with no obvious solution on the horizon, company CEO Ingmar Roos said.

When the vehicles were ordered, the manufacturer was instructed to install heaters in the flushing water tanks, but the weather has been too cold even for this to work, while adding anti-freeze is not an option.

A Lux Express bus (photo is illustrative). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Lux Express' double-decker buses, which began operating in May last year, have been replaced with single-deckers a couple dozen times over the past month, while some of those single-deckers have been canceled too, though Roos said no departures have been missed due to the cold weather and cancellations.

Lux Express has apologized to all customers affected and has asked the bus manufacturer to find a solution to the problem, noting while the winter temperatures have been cold, they are not unprecedented for Estonia.

The company last year rolled out nine new Neoplan Skyliner double-decker buses at a cost of €6 million.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

