Lux Express puts Tallinn-Tartu departure time back to cater for late flights

Starting this Saturday, the last daily Lux Express bus traveling from Tallinn to Tartu will depart 25 minutes later. Passengers arriving on late flights can request an additional 10 minutes waiting time if required to make it to the last bus.

From Saturday, November 1, the last Lux Express bus departure time from Tallinn Bus Station to Tartu Bus station will be 11:55 p.m.

The bus will then call at Tallinn Airport, from which it will depart for Tartu at 11:59 p.m.

"We want to give passengers arriving at Tallinn Airport on late flights more time to catch the last evening bus to Tartu," explained Lux Express management board member Ingmar Roos.

"For that reason, we are pushing the departure time back by 25 minutes. We have also created some flexibility in case the plane lands with a slight delay – if a passenger has already landed or is waiting for their luggage, they can call our 24-hour customer service on +372 680 0909 up to 10 minutes before the bus's scheduled departure. In such cases, the bus driver will wait at the airport stop for up to 10 minutes after the scheduled departure time so passengers who have already purchased a ticket can catch the bus."

---

