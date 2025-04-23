X!

Lux Express puts double-decker buses on Tallinn-Tartu route

Lux Express' new double-decker bus.
Lux Express' new double-decker bus. Source: Lux Express
Lux Express will introduce nine double-decker buses to the Tallinn-Tartu route from the end of May. The upgrade will add 500 seats to the line daily and cost €6 million.

Neoplan Skyliner buses with 63 seats specially adapted for Estonia will begin serving passengers on May 26, the company said on Tuesday.

"The number of passengers has increased and there have been situations during peak hours where all tickets have been sold out. 500 additional seats per day should solve the increasingly acute problem where, during more popular times, people are left without a bus ticket or have to endure standing for hours on overcrowded trains," said Ingmar Roos, member of the board of Lux Express.

In the first quarter of 2025, Lux Express buses carried almost 170,000 passengers between Tallinn and Tartu.

This is more than 10,000 passengers compared to the same period last year.

While the previous growth was largely related to railway repairs, this year demand has remained stable even without external factors, the company said.

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

