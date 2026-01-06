X!

Cold weather means icebreaker needed in Pärnu Bay

News
Icebreaker EVA-316
Icebreaker EVA-316 Source: Jaanus Lepalaan/Transport Administration
News

The recent cold spell has led the authorities to order an icebreaker to start working in Pärnu Bay from Wednesday.

The Transport Administration's (Transpordiamet) icebreaking coordinator Are Piel said the ice edge in the bay currently lies about two nautical miles from the breakwaters, at a thickness of around 10 centimeters. This means icebreaking must go ahead, to permit the continued transit of shipping while the cold weather remains.

"The current weather forecast shows that the sub-zero temperatures will continue, which means icebreaking may last longer. Everything also depends on the wind direction," Piel said via a press release.

The state fleet's multipurpose vessel EVA-316 (pictured) is to carry out the work.

Pärnu Bay, off the west coast, is the only area in Estonia's waters where icebreaking is being carried out. There is currently no need for it in the Gulf of Finland to the north.

Temporary additional vessel requirements apply

Transport Administration Director Priit Sauk set tomorrow, Wednesday, as the start date for the work to start, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

From Tuesday, vessels putting in at the Port of Pärnu must bear at least ice class 1C (Lloyd's Register) or an equivalent ice class from other classification authorities. In addition, the vessel in question's main engine must be power rated at not less than 1,600 kW.

Any vessels not meeting those requirements may be barred entry to port and will be serviced by an icebreaker only on an exceptional basis, with the prior approval of the Transport Administration, and in accordance with the prevailing weather and ice conditions.

The current order lasts until next Monday, January 12.

The Transport Administration says it is continuously monitoring the situation in the north coast ports of Sillamäe and Kunda, and is ready to respond where necessary.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

