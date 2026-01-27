North coast sea conditions mean Botnica icebreaker called out

Icebreaking work has started in the Gulf of Finland, temporarily imposing extra requirements on ships calling in at the ports of Kunda and Sillamäe.

The prolonged cold spell means as well as in Pärnu Bay to the southwest, icebreaking operations are needed off the north coast, in the Gulf of Finland, specifically in the areas around Sillamäe and Kunda, the Transport Board said.

The board's chartered icebreaker, the Botnica, is starting work today, with another vessel is ready to join it where needed,

"At the moment, the vessel Botnica is mainly being used for icebreaking in the Gulf of Finland. If ice conditions worsen, the state fleet vessel Tarmo is also ready to provide icebreaking services," said Are Piel, the agency's icebreaking coordinator.

The icebreaking work means additional requirements will apply to vessels entering and leaving the ports of Kunda and Sillamäe.

From Monday, February 2, ships calling at these ports must have at least ice class 1C (Lloyd's Register) or an equivalent ice class from another classification society. The vessel in question's main engine power must also be no less than 1,600 kW.

The icebreaking work which started in Pärnu Bay on January 7, using the state fleet's multipurpose vessel EVA-316, is ongoing.

The Botnica has been required on average one winter out of every two, whereas the 60-year-old Tarmo, earmarked for replacement, has seldom been needed.

