X!

Winter weather means Tallinn's soup kitchens keeping busy

News
Pea soup (photo is illustrative).
Pea soup (photo is illustrative). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The cold weather which arrived with the change of year has meant Tallinn's soup kitchens are seeing plenty of custom.

While the cold is severe, in the negative double figures sometimes even during the day, people in need are not at risk of going cold and hungry, said Kille Alterman, head of the Tallinn Social Work Center. Emergency shelters accept everyone, and there are enough places.

A new centre is to open at Lasnamäe's Punane 48, offering accommodation, soup, and a day center, replacing the one on Suur-Sõjamäe, which is to be demolished to make way for the Rail Baltica development.

While shelters, soup kitchens and overnight accommodation facilities used to be located in central Tallinn, nowadays they tend to be further out, Tallinn Deputy Mayor Riina Solman (Isamaa) noted.

Tallinn soup kitchen. Source: ERR

"They've been moved more to the outskirts, where the night shelters are as well. Building a center like that in the city center — I don't know how sensible that would be. At the moment, NGO Tänavatöö offers soup and warm clothes on Saturday mornings, near the central market," Solman told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

The soup servers themselves identified a surge in numbers towards the end of the month.

"The fifth [day of the month] is pension day, the sixth is benefit payments — then there are fewer people. That's when they get their €600–700. This week is quiet. But as soon as the end of the month approaches, more people start coming," said one of the servers, Meelis.

One guest, Vladimir, said he was in: "Temporary difficulties. I'm living alone at the moment. I'm a bad cook," adding he can often find work.

The Keskturg market's soup kitchen (photo taken 2024). Source: ERR

Another, Nikolai said that he used to visit the soup kitchen more often. "It's cold, freezing. We try to protect ourselves. If you get sick, no one wants to treat you. But otherwise I used to come here all the time," he said.

As for the offerings, pea soup is considered the top option, and when it is served, word spreads quickly, including via phone messenger. On cabbage soup days, however, not many people come and ask for a second helping.

The rate of usage of shelters has been at around the 600 per month figure in recent years, with addiction, unemployment, mental health issues and domestic problems being the main factors. Even as care is guaranteed, waiting lists remain long, Alterman noted.

"The waiting lists for special care services, which the state is required to provide, are often very long. And then, in reality, the City of Tallinn also has to provide some services to them," she added.

More information in English is here (Tallinn) and here (Tartu).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Valner Väino

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Cold weather expected to keep Estonia's electricity prices sky high

19:39

Tallinn's Club Hollywood planning to become multi-purpose event center

18:59

Head of Congress of Ukrainians in Estonia honored by President Zelenskyy

18:24

Estonian volunteer in Ukraine: People are very tired but they are not giving up

17:42

'MooseBelt' project aims to shed light on Estonia, Latvia's elk population

17:10

84-year-old Estonian downhill skiier: The adrenalin gets me every time

16:34

Winter weather means Tallinn's soup kitchens keeping busy

16:20

Gallery: Major Anton Corbijn retrospective opens at Fotografiska Tallinn Updated

16:11

Thesis: Digital twin cities would help sustainably manage public spaces

15:35

Estonian team finishes transatlantic row in planned 40 days

be prepared!

Most Read articles

25.01

Price of electricity to break 2026 record on Monday

14:52

Several major retail chains planning new stores Updated

25.01

Photos: Café opens on Bay of Pärnu ice

23.01

Inspection finds numerous problems at Tallinn high school

12:32

Former party leader who called Bucha massacre 'staged' says now top Moscow realtor

10:13

Margus Tsahkna: German ex-chancellor trying to lead us down a dangerous path with Russia

14:47

Bolt founder Markus Villig to head up government's AI advisory council

09:00

Finnish schools in Estonia face loss of funding due to residence data reform

11:41

Finland to launch maritime surveillance hub together with Baltic allies

25.01

Hiiumaa ferry traffic disrupted

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo