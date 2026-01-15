X!

Narva pilots program to curb falls among elderly residents

News
Older residents in Narva. Photo is illustrative.
Older residents in Narva. Photo is illustrative. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

Narva is launching a pilot program to reduce falls among seniors living alone, pairing a new home safety specialist with stronger prevention and response.

Hundreds of older residents in Ida-Viru County fall at home each year, often needing help from emergency responders. To address the problem, Narva's Social Welfare Center (NSTK) is setting up a response center and hiring a new welfare specialist to focus on prevention.

The scale of the issue has been growing, not shrinking, said Jaak Kirsipuu, head of prevention at the Eastern Regional Rescue Service.

In 2024, a total of 223 falls were registered in Ida-Viru County, he said, with the average fall victim 77 years old.

"Unfortunately, [falls] have shown a growing trend," Kirsipuu said. He explained that many seniors live alone, are older and increasingly face mobility and balance issues. When they fall, they may be unable to open their door themselves, forcing rescuers to enter so paramedics can reach them.

Hazards that barely register for younger people can be dangerous for elderly residents living alone in urban apartments. High door thresholds, slippery bathroom floors and loose rugs — common in Ida-Viru homes — can all increase the risk of serious falls.

Narva, the county's largest city and one with a rapidly aging population, is now taking a page out of Tartu's book. As part of their pilot, the city will roll out a new service aimed both at preventing falls and ensuring faster help when they do happen.

Apartment buildings with hundreds of units each on Mõisa tänav in Narva. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR

"The project's main focus is launching a response center," said Andrei Murd, development manager at the NSTK.

"But the most crucial element is the new welfare specialist, plus GPS-enabled fall detectors for 30 people in high-risk groups," he continued.

Custom-tailored safety suggestions

About 500 elderly city residents receive daily home care services via the NSTK. Many live alone and need assistance quickly if they fall.

The city's new welfare specialist will assess safety conditions in seniors' apartments and suggest specific improvements tailored to each home.

"They will look for what an older person often may not even notice, especially if they live alone," Murd said.

The new role is expected to be demanding, but he noted that it's the specialist's work making homes safer that will really contribute to prevention efforts.

The pilot project will begin this year with a budget of €150,000, €100,000 of which was provided by the Association of Local Authorities of Ida-Viru County (IVOL).

According to Murd, this funding is sufficient to launch the service in Narva. Once the pilot ends, the city plans to continue covering the ongoing costs of the welfare specialist and response center from its own budget.

Editor: Mait Ots, Aili Vahtla

