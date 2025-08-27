X!

Gallery: Overnight rainfall floods summer houses near Narva

After heavy rain, summer houses in the Kudruküla area in Narva were flooded and some residents were evacuated on August 27, 2025.
Heavy overnight rainfall in and around the border city Narva has caused flooding in several areas, leading to some residents being evacuated from their homes by rescue workers.

From Tuesday evening until 4 a.m. Wednesday morning, rescue teams received five calls to the Kudruküla area, a popular location for summer houses between Narva and Narva Jõesuu, where water had risen and flooded houses.

In some places, the water reached knee height, and there were concerns about potential electrical short circuits.

Rescue workers helped elderly people with mobility issues to evacuate safely.

At 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Narva-Jõesuu rescue crews returned to the same area to check whether anyone still needed assistance. The water was estimated to be approximately 30 centimeters deep.

According to the weather service, the wet conditions in Narva were caused by a slow-moving rainband that remained over the area. From 9 p.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Tuesday, 62.4 millimeters of rain had fallen—more than half of the monthly average. Between 2 and 3 p.m. Tuesday alone, 11.6 millimeters of rain fell.

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

