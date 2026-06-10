Major chemical spill in Tallinn's Haabersti district

At 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, the Emergency Response Center received a report that a large quantity of sodium hypochlorite had leaked from a truck on Õismäe tee in Tallinn's Haabersti district, Delfi reports .

The first rescuers to arrive at the scene determined that the substance had leaked from a truck that had already left the area by the time they arrived. Police are searching for the vehicle. The contaminated area stretches for about 25 meters and has partially flowed into the sewer system. A representative of the capital's water utility Tallinna Vesi has also been called to the scene.

A 50-meter safety perimeter has been established and a spa and sauna center adjacent to the contaminated area has been evacuated. No injuries have been reported.

Rescue crews from Nõmme, Lilleküla, Tallinn City Center and Keila, along with ambulance and police units, responded to the incident.

In cooperation with Tallinna Vesi, the Rescue Board assessed that because the substance is water-soluble, rescuers are currently flushing the area to eliminate the hazard. There is no danger to nearby residents or to the water supply system.

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