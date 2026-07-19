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Four treated for carbon monoxide poisoning after visiting Tallinn spa

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Sauna (photo is illustrative).
Sauna (photo is illustrative). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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Four people required emergency medical treatment after inhaling carbon monoxide at a spa center in Tallinn.

The four had visited the Elamus Spa 21+ sauna and spa center in the Mustamäe district of the capital.

The Emergency Response Centre was notified of a possible carbon monoxide incident at the Elamus Spa 21+ spa shortly before 10:45 p.m. on Saturday. Four people who had been at the sauna center reported feeling unwell and received treatment from paramedics.

By the time first responders arrived, the spa staff had already ventilated the sauna rooms. The spa was then closed to ensure safety and allow all necessary checks to be carried out. Ambulance crews remained on site to conduct checkups on all who had attended the spa center and reported feeling unwell.

The Rescue Board asks all who had visited the Elamus Spa 21+ sauna center on Akadeemia tee in Mustamäe between 10:30 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. Saturday to monitor their condition closely over the next few hours, and urges them to seek medical attention if they feel unwell.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning may include: Headaches, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, weakness and drowsiness. If you experience these symptoms, you should immediately move outside into fresh air and seek medical evaluation.

The Elamus Spa center calls itself the "largest and most magical ritual sauna in the Baltics, which accommodates 100 people at once to enjoy the sauna experience," on its website.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Märten Hallismaa

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