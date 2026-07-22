Horse rescued after getting head stuck between trees on Pärnu beach

First responders had a relatively unusual callout in Pärnu this week, after a horse got its head lodged between two trees, Maaleht reported .

The Rescue Board (Päästeamet) was notified a little after 6:30 p.m. Monday that a horse had become stuck by the head and neck between two trees on Raeküla Beach, on the town's southern outskirts.

The animal was apparently unable to free itself, and when rescuers arrived at the scene and, after assessing the situation, they tarted the process to release it.

Other horses looked on with apparent interest as their companion's head was freed.

The rescue attempt ended successfully around 7 p.m., and the animal was unharmed and able to move about freely.

Trying to forcefully free a horse or other large animal is hazardous and could lead to injury to all parties. If you notice an animal, domesticated or wild, which is injured or in other difficulty, call the national help line on 1247 – operators speak English and will provide instructions on what to do, and forward the issue to the relevant authority if needed.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!