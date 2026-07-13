Gallery: Estonian, UK service dogs hold training exercise to improve cooperation

Service dogs from Estonian law enforcement agencies and allied forces put their skills to the test during joint exercises last week to strengthen cooperation and share knowledge.

The two training days involved the Police and Border Guard Board's K-9 and K-Komando special units, the Rescue Board's bomb squad, the Tax and Customs Board, and service dogs with their dog handlers from the United Kingdom's Armed Forces.

Over the course of the exercise, the dogs practiced searching for illicit substances, detecting explosives, conducting patrol and security operations, and actively participating in military training.

The tasks aim to ensure the highest level of readiness and knowledge to support allied units in Estonia, said Lt. Martin Siht, commander of the Military Police K-9 group.

The UK participated in the training week for the second consecutive year. A United Kingdom military veterinarian conducted Tactical Combat Casualty Care training for service dogs and their handlers to teach the fastest and most effective care possible for injured service dogs.

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