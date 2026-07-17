Estonia's bear population continues to grow

The number of bears in Estonia continues to grow, a new report by the Environment Agency shows, while the number of foxes and roe deer has fallen.

The state agency published a report last week providing an overview of the status of game animal populations and hunting recommendations for this year's hunting season.

Among the large carnivores, the bear population continues to increase. In 2025, at least 98 female bears with cubs born that year were recorded, and the population was estimated at no fewer than 1,100 individuals.

A total of 32 bears were hunted during the previous season, the lowest number since 2004, due to a court-ordered suspension. In 2024, 101 bears were hunted in Estonia.

The agency recommends that the Environmental Board limit the number of those to be hunted to 150 in the coming season. However, it does not think this number will be met.

"Instead, we must reckon with the fact that, at best, the number of bears hunted this year will be limited to somewhere between a couple and a few dozen," the agency noted.

At the same time, the agency recommends supporting the downgrading of the protected status of some European bear populations, including Estonia's.

The number of bears in Estonia has nearly doubled over the past 20 years.

Gray wolves in Estonia. Source: Valeri Štšerbatõh/Environment Board

The wolf population increased in 2025, remaining above the upper limit agreed in the large carnivore management plan, the Environment Agency noted.

There were 33 wolf packs with pups in the autumn of 2025, including six transboundary packs. The wolf population was estimated at between 300 and 350 individuals last autumn and between 130 and 150 this spring. A total of 167 wolves were hunted during the previous hunting season, including those taken under special permits.

The amount of damage caused by wolves to livestock remained unchanged. The number of sheep killed declined, while the number of cattle killed increased.

As a relatively large number of wolves were hunted during the previous hunting season, the Environment Agency noted that there is hope the number of wolf litters this year has fallen into the desired range of 20 to 30 litters.

The lynx. Source: Tarmo Aarma

The number of lynx litters in 2025 was 20 percent lower than a year earlier, although the overall population remained at roughly the same level. In 2025, there were at least 80 female lynx with cubs, and the lynx population last autumn was estimated at between 650 and 800 individuals.

As roe deer numbers are currently lower than usual, the Environment Agency does not expect the lynx population to increase. It therefore does not recommend allowing lynx hunting.

No lynx have been hunted in Estonia over the past 10 years, with the exception of one individual showing severe signs of mange that was shot under a special permit in Võru County in the winter of 2023.

The fox population also continues to decline, although there are more foxes on the islands than before. Alongside mange, one important reason for the decline in fox numbers may be the reduced roe deer population, the Environment Agency noted.

A fox cub. Source: Rescue Board.

However, the fox population is not at a level that would require hunting restrictions, meaning hunting can continue at a level similar to previous years.

After a prolonged decline, the raccoon dog population has started to grow again. The Environment Agency sees a modest long-term upward trend in the polecat population and the opposite trend in the European mink.

The overall moose population has remained stably moderate, at between 10,000 and 11,000 individuals. To maintain that level, the Environment Agency recommends hunting between 3,200 and 3,580 moose during the 2026 hunting season, a level similar to that of the 2025 season. More moose should be hunted than last year in areas where moose damage is extensive.

A total of 3,268 moose were hunted in Estonia during the 2025 hunting season, 283 fewer than during the 2024 season.

Roe deer in Estonia (photo is illustrative). Source: Minupilt.err.ee/Margot Semilarski

The decline in the roe deer population on mainland Estonia continued over the past year, but it has been significantly smaller than in previous years, and in some areas there are already signs pointing to population growth. The Environment Agency estimates the population at between 55,000 and 65,000 individuals at the beginning of 2026 and considers its status to be generally good despite the current low point in population numbers.

The agency recommends limiting roe deer hunting on mainland Estonia to a symbolic level, while hunting in Saare and Hiiu counties may continue at levels similar to previous years.

According to data from hunting district managers, a total of just 3,307 roe deer were hunted in Estonia during the 2025 hunting season, nearly 40 percent fewer than a year earlier. Around 64 percent of all roe deer harvested were taken on Saaremaa (1,914 animals) and Hiiumaa (197 animals).

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