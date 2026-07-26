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Bear cubs frolic in Estonian farmyard, right in front of people

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Bear cubs (photo is illustrative).
Bear cubs (photo is illustrative). Source: Margus Muld/ERR
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Three bear cubs were caught on camera strolling around the yard of a Harju County farmhouse last Saturday, seemingly unfazed by the presence of people, Maaleht reported.

Video shared on the Estonian Hunters' Society's Facebook page shows the three cubs playfully exploring the yard of a home in the village of Vanamõisa in Harju County, undeterred by people close by who were loudly trying to ward them off.

Filmed by a member of the Ardu hunting association, the clip shows that the cubs were curious rather than aggressive; the mother bear was nowhere to be seen.

According to zoologist and large carnivore researcher Tiit Maran, bear litters have been getting larger over the years: While a decade ago it was common to see a mother bear with just one or two cubs, this year trail cams nationwide have captured several mothers having to deal with three or even four cubs.

Maran says that although Estonia's bear population is generally peaceable so far as human interaction goes, the observed behavior of both species has been evolving, and the more frequent the encounters get, the greater the likelihood of a bad outcome.

A forecast compiled by hunters indicates that the population can grow by as much as 5-10 percent or more per year, a fact which culling proponents have used to justify continued or even increased culls.

In the most recent culling season, which takes place in the fall, 28 animals from a quota of 71 were hunted. Culls of bears and other animals have sometimes been suspended due to injunctions. One recent high-profile report of a supposed attack by a bear on a human was met with skepticism.

The Environmental Board says brown bears in Estonia usually do not desire to attack humans. If a bear stands up or makes a bluff charge, it is often trying to assess the situation or scare off what it sees as a threat, rather than to attack.

The best way to stay safe is to avoid encounters altogether. Make noise while walking in the forest, watch for signs of bears such as claw marks or tracks, and always keep dogs on a leash, as bears generally prefer to avoid people. If you see a bear cub, back away slowly, as its mother is likely nearby.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Maaleht

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