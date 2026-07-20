Ospreys return to Western Estonia as rivers recover

Protected ospreys are nesting in Western Estonia again in a comeback ornithologists say reflects healthier rivers and successful habitat restoration efforts.

Estonia is home to no more than about 100 breeding pairs of osprey (Pandion haliaetus, or kalakotkas) overall, and the species' main population in eastern parts of the country has declined in recent years for reasons that are still being studied.

After a long absence from Western Estonia, however, at least three breeding pairs have been confirmed in Pärnu County this year.

Ornithologist Indrek Tammekänd said the birds' return to the region is closely tied to conservation efforts.

"This huge move to Pärnu County is certainly the result of wise nature restoration and conservation decisions," Tammekänd said.

He pointed to the removal of Sindi Dam, which reopened the Pärnu River to migrating fish. With fish once again reaching the upper river, vast feeding areas have become suitable for ospreys.

The county also offers extensive protected forests with the towering old pines, often more than 200 years old, the birds favor for nesting.

Still room for more

Ospreys require large territories and may travel as far as 30 kilometers from their nests to hunt, limiting how many pairs Estonia can support. Still, Tammekänd said the country could host more birds if fish stocks in the Pärnu River basin continue to recover.

According to the ornithologist, ospreys don't seem to prefer one fish species over another.

"They generally catch whatever is most abundant," he said, adding that this is often various non-predatory fish, meaning competition with humans is limited.

Tammekänd added that ospreys can carry surprisingly large fish back to the nest, where two or three chicks are often waiting. Like people, however, the birds do not breed successfully every year, timing reproduction for favorable conditions.

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