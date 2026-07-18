Gallery: 9th I Land Sound festival opening day on Saaremaa

The ninth edition of the I Land Sound festival opened on Thursday, inviting visitors to reconnect with their inner child and bringing a feast of international acts to Saaremaa.

The annual festival runs July 16-19 and takes place on the Illiku Islet in Orissaare, at the north end of Estonia's largest island.

On the opening day, international artists performed across eight stages, including British electronic music legend Lee Burridge, as well as Miroloja (France), David Hornung (Germany) and Jesse G (Germany). These were joined by a host of Estonian favorites, who also delighted the audience.

I Land Sound 2026 continues today, Saturday, and Sunday is its final day.

The official site is here.

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