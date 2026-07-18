X!

Gallery: 9th I Land Sound festival opening day on Saaremaa

News
I Land Sound 2026 day one.
Open gallery
30 photos
News

The ninth edition of the I Land Sound festival opened on Thursday, inviting visitors to reconnect with their inner child and bringing a feast of international acts to Saaremaa.

The annual festival runs July 16-19 and takes place on the Illiku Islet in Orissaare, at the north end of Estonia's largest island.

On the opening day, international artists performed across eight stages, including British electronic music legend Lee Burridge, as well as Miroloja (France), David Hornung (Germany) and Jesse G (Germany). These were joined by a host of Estonian favorites, who also delighted the audience.

I Land Sound 2026 continues today, Saturday, and Sunday is its final day.

The official site is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Neit-Eerik Nestor

Related

watch live on etv

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:14

Russia protests removal of Valga County Soviet war memorial

13:32

Cider and cherry stones: Seven popular summer myths busted by the experts

12:05

Gallery: 9th I Land Sound festival opening day on Saaremaa

11:02

MP: Minister's ISS visit an overstep of powers

09:53

Sami Pajari takes a clean sweep of Rally Estonia day one stages

09:41

Tartu exhibition celebrates 90 years of Estonia's iconic Limpa lemonade

09:04

Watch | Carl-Johan Vallgren: I slept on my manuscript like a pillow

17.07

Estonian-Finnish drama series receives funding from Council of Europe

17.07

Weatherman: Extreme weather puts forecasting models to the test

17.07

Hiiumaa Hospital stops planned maternity care amid pediatrician shortage

be prepared!

Most Read articles

17.07

Nolan's 'The Odyssey' won't be shown in IMAX format in Estonia

17.07

Estonia's peak tourism season arrives earlier than rest of Europe

15.07

Archaeologists find papal seal in a courtyard in central Tallinn

17.07

Russia's fuel shortages could lead to more repressions, says Estonian intel

17.07

Pedestrian dies after being hit by a vehicle in Tallinn's Mustamäe

17.07

Estonia's bear population continues to grow

17.07

Estonian-Finnish drama series receives funding from Council of Europe

16.07

Tallinn Airport sets new record, but fewer Estonians are traveling this year

17.07

Weatherman: Extreme weather puts forecasting models to the test

15.07

Transport authority: Majority of drivers in Estonia ignore traffic lights

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo