Estonian police helicopter evacuates person from tanker near Vaindloo Island

The PPA chopper responded after two crew members were left in life-threatening condition following painting work inside a ballast tank on a tanker. One of the crew members was successfully rescued, while the other died on board the vessel.

The Air and Maritime Rescue Coordination Center received a report at 10:52 a.m. Monday that a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker anchored in international waters within Estonia's exclusive economic zone near Vaindloo Island required assistance.

"We were informed that painting work had been carried out inside the vessel's ballast tank, after which two crew members began feeling unwell. One of them lost consciousness. The other also felt ill but remained responsive," said PPA duty officer Anastassia Dats.

Dats said that within half an hour of receiving the report, the PPA's Aviation Unit helicopter crew, accompanied by medical personnel, was already en route to the tanker.

"While communicating with the ship's crew, we were told that one crew member's condition had deteriorated and that his pulse was very weak. A rescue specialist lowered onto the vessel by hoist confirmed the death of a 26-year-old Indian citizen. The other crew member, who also required urgent medical attention following the painting work, was conscious. He was evacuated from the vessel and flown to a hospital in Tallinn. Both men were Indian citizens. The deceased was 26 years old, while the hospitalized crew member is 25," Dats said.

Location of Vaindloo Island between Estonia, Finland and Russia to the east. Source: Helen Wright/ERR

The PPA helicopter crew carries out an average of up to 30 urgent, life-saving maritime rescue operations each year, transporting people in critical medical condition to hospitals from vessels at sea, including passenger ships and even submarines.

Dats noted that regardless of the purpose of any flight, the helicopter crew also monitors the surrounding area and activity along Estonia's border, particularly given the current security environment.

"Today, while flying to provide life-saving assistance, the helicopter crew observed a Russian naval vessel operating near the tanker awaiting help. We established radio contact with the ship. They inquired about the rescue operation taking place at sea. After the exchange of information, the vessel departed," Dats added.

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