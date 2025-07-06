Helicopter crashes into sea near Estonia's Saaremaa island

A helicopter with seven people on board crashed into the sea off the Estonian coast on Sunday morning. The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said there were no casualties.

The PPA was notified of the incident between Väike-Vilsandi and Saaremaa at 11.15 a.m. The agency dispatched a rescue operation to the location.

At 12:20 p.m., the PPA said the individuals were well and did not require medical attention.

Newspaper Õhtuleht reported that volunteers reached the scene first and took all seven people onto their boat and then to the port at Vikat.

The helicopter belongs to the Estonian automotive company SilberAuto, the paper said.

The flightradar24.com website shows the helicopter's route. Source: Flightradar24.com

The website flightrader24.com showed the route the helicopter took on Sunday morning from Vilsandi island and its abrupt end just off the island's northeast coast.

The Airbus Helicopters H130's journey is recorded as lasting from 11.06 a.m. to 11.08 a.m. by the website.

The Rescue Board, Kuressaare police, and volunteers responded to the incident.

The Väike-Vilsandi peninsula is located on the eastern side of the small island of Vilsandi, close to the west coast of Saaremaa, Estonia's largest island.

The Väike-Vilsandi peninsula is located on the eastern side of the small island of Vilsandi, close to the west coast of Saaremaa, Estonia's largest island. Source: Helen Wright/ ERR/ OSM

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!