Rescue Board to check smoke alarms in Estonian homes from end of September

Between September 29 and October 2, the Rescue Board will be making house calls to check the presence and working order of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in Estonian homes.

The Inspections will take place during the day until 7 p.m. and be carried out by members of the Rescue Board.

If a household's detector is either missing or not in working order, a fine of €80 may be imposed. The purpose of the inspections is to ensure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are properly installed and in working order in homes.

During the inspections, representatives of the Rescue Board will always be wearing official Rescue Board clothing and carrying their work ID. If in doubt about the identity of individuals, people are advised to ask to see their work ID.

Every home in Estonia is required to have at least one working smoke detector. It is additionally recommended to install a smoke detector on each floor or in each room. Homes with solid fuel heating systems (fireplaces, stoves and cookers) also have to have a carbon monoxide detector. The detector must be installed in accordance with the installation instructions and be in working order.

It has been mandatory to have a smoke detector installed in al homes in Estonia for 16 years. Carbon monoxide detectors have been a legal requirement in homes with solid fuel heating for more than 3 years.

The Rescue Board advises people to check their detectors are working correctly at least once a month. To do so, press the test button on your detector, which should then emit an alarm signal. Testing is important to ensure that the detectors are fault-free and remain operational in case of an emergency.

