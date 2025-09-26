X!

Rescue Board to check smoke alarms in Estonian homes from end of September

News
Smoke detector.
Smoke detector. Source: ERR
News

Between September 29 and October 2, the Rescue Board will be making house calls to check the presence and working order of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in Estonian homes.

The Inspections will take place during the day until 7 p.m. and be carried out by members of the Rescue Board.

If a household's detector is either missing or not in working order, a fine of €80 may be imposed. The purpose of the inspections is to ensure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are properly installed and in working order in homes.

During the inspections, representatives of the Rescue Board will always be wearing official Rescue Board clothing and carrying their work ID. If in doubt about the identity of individuals, people are advised to ask to see their work ID.

Every home in Estonia is required to have at least one working smoke detector. It is additionally recommended to install a smoke detector on each floor or in each room. Homes with solid fuel heating systems (fireplaces, stoves and cookers) also have to have a carbon monoxide detector. The detector must be installed in accordance with the installation instructions and be in working order.

It has been mandatory to have a smoke detector installed in al homes in Estonia for 16 years.  Carbon monoxide detectors have been a legal requirement in homes with solid fuel heating for more than 3 years.

The Rescue Board advises people to check their detectors are working correctly at least once a month. To do so, press the test button on your detector, which should then emit an alarm signal. Testing is important to ensure that the detectors are fault-free and remain operational in case of an emergency.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

26.09

Total investment funds in 2025 state budget to increase by a third

26.09

Gallery: Tallinn's Pirita tee promenade in state of disrepair

26.09

Duo Ruut among Estonian bands to impress at Hamburg's Reeperbahn Festival

26.09

Rescue Board to check smoke alarms in Estonian homes from end of September

26.09

Vabamu to screen film about prisoners in occupied territories on 'Ukraine Defenders' Day'

26.09

Estonian-British dream-pop trio Night Tapes release debut album

26.09

Bishop Daniel: Dialogue instead of confrontation

26.09

Estonia also aiming to attract large-caliber ammunition factory, ministers say

26.09

Estonian, Latvian tech companies team up to develop 'drone wall'

26.09

Estonia's zombie-folk duo Puuluup touring US, cracked talharpa in tow

be prepared!

Most Read articles

24.09

Gas stations lower prices again after hikes earlier in the week

23.09

Yolo Group to lay off 280 staff in Estonia

25.09

Mahatma Gandhi statue finally installed in Tallinn

26.09

Official: Russian economy might not be able to support war for much longer

25.09

Estonian museum director sentenced to 10 years in prison in absentia by Russian court

26.09

Skeleton Technologies delays full production start, lays off staff in Estonia

25.09

Estonia sanctions 2 foreign politicians for undermining state sovereignty

25.09

Government to modernize Language Act to meet labor market needs

24.09

Estonia approves budget with 4.5 percent of GDP deficit for 2026

26.09

Tallinn to launch on-call family doctor service from October

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo