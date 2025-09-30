X!

Rescue Board finding it hard to fill vacancies

Rescue Board vehicle.
Rescue Board vehicle.
Estonia is struggling to find qualified Rescue Board (Päästeamet) personnel, with low pay and a high bar when it comes to required skills being cited as reasons.

For instance in Ida-Viru County, there is a shortage of eight rescue board personnel, the highest number of vacancies by county nationwide at present.

The shortage is not only due to a want of applicants but also the selection criteria, including language skills, being an obstacle to many.

Janno Vool, brigade chief in the Ida-Viru County town of Kohtla-Järve, told ERR: "We hire rescuers according to our regulations. First, a rescuer must know Estonian and must have a secondary education. Estonian proficiency is now required at B2 level. They should also have a drivers' license, and those who also hold a category C license are preferred. A rescuer must be physically fit, pass a medical examination, and it is worth noting that a rescuer must be able to swim."

Another factor, one which does affect application rates, is low wages.

"Rescuers' pay is low. At present, the average wage of rescuers is 70 to 80 percent of the Estonian average wage. In fact, it would be necessary for rescuers to receive at least the national average wage," Vool went on.

The work schedule, with long shifts followed by longer periods of time off, somewhat compensates for the low pay in some cases, however, he said.

"Definitely a major plus is the shift work, because for 24 hours you work with your second family, which is your colleagues, who you work and train together with. After that you get three days off, when you can spend time with your family or pursue your hobbies," Narva rescue team leader Roman Valuiskihh said.

The Rescue Board is also supported by the volunteer Estonian Rescue Association (Päästeliit).

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Barbara Oja

